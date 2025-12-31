Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
10:25 AM • 4710 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 8886 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8898 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 9702 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 11416 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13526 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 26267 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 61209 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41248 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34698 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.3m/s
76%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 10518 views
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 31, 04:01 AM • 5684 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 14696 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 8124 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order08:33 AM • 3678 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 51475 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 54160 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 49074 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 76360 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 73617 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 170 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 1274 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 17818 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 61206 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 28904 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Film

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Several fires have been reported in Zaporizhzhia after an enemy shelling. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, several fires broke out. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling, several fires were recorded in the city. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries at this time.

The alarm has been going on for several hours. Stay in safe places until it's over.

- the post emphasizes.

Recall

On the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, 149 combat engagements were recorded on December 30. The enemy launched three missile and 58 air strikes, carried out 3495 shellings and 5791 kamikaze drone attacks.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia