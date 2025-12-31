Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out in the city

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, several fires broke out. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling, several fires were recorded in the city. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries at this time.

The alarm has been going on for several hours. Stay in safe places until it's over. - the post emphasizes.

Recall

On the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, 149 combat engagements were recorded on December 30. The enemy launched three missile and 58 air strikes, carried out 3495 shellings and 5791 kamikaze drone attacks.