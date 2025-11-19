Ukraine for the first time in the world wants to collect compensation from Russia for the climatic consequences of the war: it is about tens of billions

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
09:24 AM • 3132 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 10342 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17321 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20228 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 13052 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 25654 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 18843 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29535 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 50234 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 39215 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
75%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 24573 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 25997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 29910 views
Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverageVideoNovember 19, 02:38 AM • 15695 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 17276 views
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17321 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20228 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 50445 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 69308 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 111738 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 5392 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 22882 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 24628 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 42481 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42884 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Ukraine for the first time in the world wants to collect compensation from Russia for the climatic consequences of the war: it is about tens of billions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

Ukraine plans to demand $43 billion in climate damage compensation from Russia to fund an environmentally sound post-war recovery. This was announced at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, citing a report that estimates greenhouse gas emissions from the invasion at 236.8 million tons of CO2 equivalent.

Ukraine for the first time in the world wants to collect compensation from Russia for the climatic consequences of the war: it is about tens of billions

Ukraine plans to demand $43 billion in climate damage compensation from Russia to help finance an environmentally sound post-war recovery, which it announced at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"In many ways, Russia is waging a dirty war, and our climate has also suffered," said Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Pavlo Kartashov at an event in Belém on Tuesday.

"The large amount of burned fuel, burned forests, destroyed buildings, used concrete and steel - all of this is essentially 'conflict carbon' and causes significant climate costs. We, the people of Ukraine, face brutality directly, but the climate consequences of this aggression will be felt far beyond our borders and beyond," he pointed out.

Ukraine's data is based on an October report published by the Initiative on War Greenhouse Gas Accounting (IGGAW).

The government-funded initiative estimated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in global greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 236.8 million tons of carbon dioxide.

According to these data, the amount of climate-damaging greenhouse gases was equivalent to the emissions of Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia combined for a year.

Lead author of the report Lennard de Klerk stated: "Our meticulous documentation of carbon emissions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine will form the basis of Ukraine's claim for compensation. The mechanism for this is established by international law, and once the documents are submitted, Ukraine will be the first country to hold another country accountable for climate emissions caused by war."

Ukraine has developed a law designed to stimulate a "green recovery" and attract investment. The country has already pledged to comply with EU climate policy.

EU Commissioner says climate change will lead to more wars05.06.25, 20:53 • 4079 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldWeather and environment
War in Ukraine
Austria
Brazil
European Union
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine