Ukraine for the first time in the world wants to collect compensation from Russia for the climatic consequences of the war: it is about tens of billions

Ukraine plans to demand $43 billion in climate damage compensation from Russia to help finance an environmentally sound post-war recovery, which it announced at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"In many ways, Russia is waging a dirty war, and our climate has also suffered," said Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Pavlo Kartashov at an event in Belém on Tuesday.

"The large amount of burned fuel, burned forests, destroyed buildings, used concrete and steel - all of this is essentially 'conflict carbon' and causes significant climate costs. We, the people of Ukraine, face brutality directly, but the climate consequences of this aggression will be felt far beyond our borders and beyond," he pointed out.

Ukraine's data is based on an October report published by the Initiative on War Greenhouse Gas Accounting (IGGAW).

The government-funded initiative estimated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in global greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 236.8 million tons of carbon dioxide.

According to these data, the amount of climate-damaging greenhouse gases was equivalent to the emissions of Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia combined for a year.

Lead author of the report Lennard de Klerk stated: "Our meticulous documentation of carbon emissions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine will form the basis of Ukraine's claim for compensation. The mechanism for this is established by international law, and once the documents are submitted, Ukraine will be the first country to hold another country accountable for climate emissions caused by war."

Ukraine has developed a law designed to stimulate a "green recovery" and attract investment. The country has already pledged to comply with EU climate policy.

EU Commissioner says climate change will lead to more wars