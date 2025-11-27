"Ukrzaliznytsia" speeds up trains to Warsaw: timetable changed

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 122 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 1672 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 6166 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 6804 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 9148 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 12725 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 23937 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
November 27, 07:27 AM • 16059 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36632 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 36891 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.3m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shooting near the White House: authorities denied the death of two National Guardsmen, and law enforcement identified the shooterNovember 27, 03:58 AM • 6836 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 13124 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 13960 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 13889 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 6430 views
Publications
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 6128 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 6824 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 14091 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 23934 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 38123 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kharkiv
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 14117 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 43245 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 77154 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 93134 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 92826 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network

"Ukrzaliznytsia" speeds up trains to Warsaw: timetable changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has accelerated the direct flight No. 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw by more than 2 hours, changing the timetable. Train No. 23/34 Kyiv - Kholm has also been updated for the fastest connection to Warsaw with a transfer.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" speeds up trains to Warsaw: timetable changed

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has accelerated trains to Warsaw, which has led to changes in the schedule. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the railway carrier.

Details

The direct flight No. 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw, connecting the two neighboring capitals, has been accelerated by more than 2 hours in the new 2025-2026 schedule.

Now, departure from Kyiv is at 19:51 - arrival in Warsaw - at 09:43. The return train departs at 18:41 from Warsaw and arrives in Kyiv at 09:49.

- the message says.

At the same time, on December 14, the Warsaw train will arrive and depart from the main station of the Polish capital: Warsaw Central. Also, the new schedule includes a completely updated train No. 23/34 Kyiv - Kholm - now it is the fastest way to get to Warsaw with a transfer.

Departure from Kyiv at 21:57 - in Kholm at 8:08. And already at 8:38 from Kholm, #IC 2802 Gorski departs for Szczecin via Warsaw to Poznan. Arrival in Warsaw Central at 11:19.

- added "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Recall

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" launched new routes to European countries. Thus, for the first time, European sleeping cars will run from Uzhhorod to the Austrian capital Vienna, the Transcarpathian city of Berehove will get a direct connection with the Hungarian capital Budapest, and Germany will be accessible with 1 transfer.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Ukrainian Railways
Vienna
Austria
Berehove
Warsaw
Europe
Germany
Hungary
Budapest
Uzhhorod
Kyiv