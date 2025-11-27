"Ukrzaliznytsia" speeds up trains to Warsaw: timetable changed

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has accelerated trains to Warsaw, which has led to changes in the schedule. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the railway carrier.

Details

The direct flight No. 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw, connecting the two neighboring capitals, has been accelerated by more than 2 hours in the new 2025-2026 schedule.

Now, departure from Kyiv is at 19:51 - arrival in Warsaw - at 09:43. The return train departs at 18:41 from Warsaw and arrives in Kyiv at 09:49. - the message says.

At the same time, on December 14, the Warsaw train will arrive and depart from the main station of the Polish capital: Warsaw Central. Also, the new schedule includes a completely updated train No. 23/34 Kyiv - Kholm - now it is the fastest way to get to Warsaw with a transfer.

Departure from Kyiv at 21:57 - in Kholm at 8:08. And already at 8:38 from Kholm, #IC 2802 Gorski departs for Szczecin via Warsaw to Poznan. Arrival in Warsaw Central at 11:19. - added "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Recall

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" launched new routes to European countries. Thus, for the first time, European sleeping cars will run from Uzhhorod to the Austrian capital Vienna, the Transcarpathian city of Berehove will get a direct connection with the Hungarian capital Budapest, and Germany will be accessible with 1 transfer.