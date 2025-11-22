US may send generals to Moscow to discuss peace plan

As early as next week, the United States of America may send its generals to Moscow to discuss a "peace plan" for Ukraine. This is reported by The Guardian with reference to sources, reports UNN.

A source close to the Kremlin also noted that although Putin "liked" the general outlines of the American plan, the document still does not meet a number of key demands of Moscow.

It is noted that among such demands are a legally enshrined guarantee that NATO will not expand eastward, as well as the inclusion of a provision on neutral status in the constitution.

Regarding Ukraine's possible accession to the EU, the interlocutor emphasized: Moscow is ready to consider this only if such a step does not have military consequences. The model of Austria's neutrality was cited as an example.

US Peace Plan for Ukraine

The United States of America has prepared a draft security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of Donald Trump's "peace plan" based on Article 5 of NATO, which obliges the US and European allies to perceive an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community" and to respond accordingly.

Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will discuss the US-proposed peace plan next week.

Donald Trump stated on November 21 that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must sign his peace plan, otherwise Ukraine will have to continue fighting. Trump emphasized that the US has its own vision of the path to peace, which Zelenskyy must accept.

Recall

As reported by Russian media, Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council, asked Putin during a meeting to talk about the status of the "28-point plan" for the Ukrainian settlement. Putin stated that US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine was discussed even before the meeting in Alaska.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the degree of interaction between Russia and the United States regarding Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine still needs clarification. The need for a conversation between Putin and Trump, as well as the level of contacts between Moscow and Washington regarding the plan, has yet to be determined.

US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27