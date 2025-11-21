$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
10:25 PM • 976 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
09:45 PM • 3212 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
08:30 PM • 9964 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
05:57 PM • 20318 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 40244 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 35707 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53263 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 61392 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63823 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27208 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.4m/s
94%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Schedules are not working: Ukrenergo announced emergency power outages in most regions due to the consequences of Russian attacksNovember 20, 01:28 PM • 11199 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideoNovember 20, 01:30 PM • 17864 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28442 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38564 views
After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the war05:33 PM • 9760 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38616 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53264 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 61396 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63823 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 63772 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Ternopil
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28482 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 42641 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 64955 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 61576 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 62365 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
Film
Kh-101
The Guardian

US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

The United States of America insists that Kyiv intensify negotiations and prepare a draft peace agreement by November 27. After this, Washington plans to hand it over to Russia, aiming to complete the process by early December.

US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27

The United States of America insists that Kyiv intensify negotiations and prepare a draft peace agreement by Thanksgiving Day - a deadline that Washington adheres to as key for further action. This is reported by the publication Financial Times (FTS) with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Details

According to FTS, the United States expects Ukraine to submit an agreed document by November 27, after which Washington plans to hand it over to Russia.

According to the publication's sources, the White House aims to complete the entire process by early December, considering this time favorable for launching a political initiative capable of influencing the further course of the war.

The article states that the Ukrainian leadership is being signaled about the need to more actively promote diplomatic tools. It is noted that significant pressure is being exerted on Kyiv, as the United States wants to receive a Ukrainian version of the agreements that can later be adapted for negotiations with Russia.

The Financial Times writes that Ukrainian institutions are preparing their proposals in response to initiatives related to Trump's approach. Kyiv is considering possible structures of a future agreement and preparing amendments that should reflect Ukraine's key interests and its vision of security.

What is known about Trump's new "peace plan"

As Axios writes, the 28-point plan provides that Russia will gain de facto control over Donbas, although Ukraine still controls about 12% of these territories. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there. In other regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the control lines will mostly remain frozen, and Russia will return some lands after negotiations.

In turn, The Telegraph reports that in the American plan, Ukraine retains legal ownership over Donbas, and Russia will pay "rent" for managing the region. The amounts involved are unclear.

"Importantly, the deal also requires Ukraine to give up key categories of weaponry and envisages a reduction in US military aid, which is vital for its defense, potentially leaving the country vulnerable to future aggression from Russia," writes the Financial Times.

In addition, foreign troops will not be allowed on the territory of Ukraine, and Kyiv will no longer receive Western long-range weapons for strikes on Russia.

The Trump administration has made it clear to Zelenskyy "that Ukraine must accept a US-designed plan to end the war," Reuters reports.

Recall

The President of Ukraine informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll about his readiness to cooperate with the Trump administration on a peace plan. This plan involves the transfer of some controlled territories to Russia, but Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The United States is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.

President's Office: Zelenskyy expects to discuss key peace points with Trump in the coming days20.11.25, 17:17 • 3994 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Financial Times
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv