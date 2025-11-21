US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27

The United States of America insists that Kyiv intensify negotiations and prepare a draft peace agreement by Thanksgiving Day - a deadline that Washington adheres to as key for further action. This is reported by the publication Financial Times (FTS) with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Details

According to FTS, the United States expects Ukraine to submit an agreed document by November 27, after which Washington plans to hand it over to Russia.

According to the publication's sources, the White House aims to complete the entire process by early December, considering this time favorable for launching a political initiative capable of influencing the further course of the war.

The article states that the Ukrainian leadership is being signaled about the need to more actively promote diplomatic tools. It is noted that significant pressure is being exerted on Kyiv, as the United States wants to receive a Ukrainian version of the agreements that can later be adapted for negotiations with Russia.

The Financial Times writes that Ukrainian institutions are preparing their proposals in response to initiatives related to Trump's approach. Kyiv is considering possible structures of a future agreement and preparing amendments that should reflect Ukraine's key interests and its vision of security.

What is known about Trump's new "peace plan"

As Axios writes, the 28-point plan provides that Russia will gain de facto control over Donbas, although Ukraine still controls about 12% of these territories. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there. In other regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the control lines will mostly remain frozen, and Russia will return some lands after negotiations.

In turn, The Telegraph reports that in the American plan, Ukraine retains legal ownership over Donbas, and Russia will pay "rent" for managing the region. The amounts involved are unclear.

"Importantly, the deal also requires Ukraine to give up key categories of weaponry and envisages a reduction in US military aid, which is vital for its defense, potentially leaving the country vulnerable to future aggression from Russia," writes the Financial Times.

In addition, foreign troops will not be allowed on the territory of Ukraine, and Kyiv will no longer receive Western long-range weapons for strikes on Russia.

The Trump administration has made it clear to Zelenskyy "that Ukraine must accept a US-designed plan to end the war," Reuters reports.

Recall

The President of Ukraine informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll about his readiness to cooperate with the Trump administration on a peace plan. This plan involves the transfer of some controlled territories to Russia, but Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The United States is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.

