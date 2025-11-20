President's Office: Zelenskyy expects to discuss key peace points with Trump in the coming days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to discuss with US President Donald Trump in the coming days the main points needed for peace, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

The President of Ukraine expects to discuss with President Trump in the coming days the available diplomatic opportunities and the main points needed for peace - the statement said.

Recall

As UNN reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.

According to the Presidential Office, the Head of State outlined the fundamental principles that are important for the Ukrainian people, and following today's meeting, "they agreed to work on the points of the plan in such a way that it would lead to a dignified end to the war."

