Murder of 21-year-old Ukrainian in Vienna: both suspects remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3088 views

Two suspects in the murder of a 21-year-old Ukrainian in Vienna, which occurred in November 2025, have been remanded in custody by the court. The man was forced to transfer 50,000 euros from a crypto wallet, and was later found dead in a burned-out car.

Murder of 21-year-old Ukrainian in Vienna: both suspects remanded in custody

The court remanded two suspects in the high-profile murder case of a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen in Vienna, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

This refers to the high-profile murder of a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen, which occurred in November 2025 in the Austrian capital and caused significant public and media resonance both in Ukraine and abroad.

According to the investigation, on November 25, 2025, in Vienna, the suspects, acting in concert, arranged a meeting with the victim under a fabricated pretext, with whom one of them was personally acquainted. The meeting took place on the territory of one of the city's hotels.

Subsequently, in the underground parking lot, the man was attacked. After that, he was forced to transfer funds from a cryptocurrency wallet totaling about 50 thousand euros. The victim was then taken to another district of the city, where his body was later found with signs of violent death.

The body of the deceased was found on the night of November 26, 2025, in a burned-out car. After relatives reported the man's disappearance, the Austrian law enforcement agencies immediately launched an investigation, which from the first days acquired an international character.

Add

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the case required rapid coordination between law enforcement agencies of several states. As a result of joint work of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and Austria, as well as with the active assistance of Europol, the suspects were promptly identified and detained in Ukraine.

Two suspects in the murder of a Ukrainian in Vienna detained in Ukraine02.12.25, 14:42 • 3761 view

Taking into account the norms of international law and the principle of effective criminal prosecution, criminal proceedings against the suspects are being carried out in Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, two citizens of Ukraine have been notified of suspicion of intentional murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy for mercenary motives (paragraphs 6, 12 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- stated in the message.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that today the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for both suspects.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Europol
Vienna
Austria
Ukraine