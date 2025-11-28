Ancient DNA analysis changes understanding of domestic cat origins in Europe

$42.190.11
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 3036 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 12293 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 13437 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 13869 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 13162 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11234 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29076 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26881 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43324 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 16387 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 15822 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 11880 views
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhoto06:12 AM • 4662 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 8832 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 12320 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 32194 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 43330 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 47888 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 39227 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 12057 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 33703 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 54380 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 87448 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 102684 views
Ancient DNA analysis changes understanding of domestic cat origins in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The study showed that domestic cats arrived in Europe from North Africa approximately 2,000 years ago, contradicting the previous theory that they were introduced by farmers 6,000–7,000 years ago. The spread of cats is linked to maritime trade and ancient Roman military forts.

Ancient DNA analysis changes understanding of domestic cat origins in Europe
Photo: pixabay

A new genetic study has shown that domestic cats arrived in Europe from North Africa approximately 2000 years ago – significantly later than previously thought. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

According to the study, the first domestic cats appeared on the European continent during the early imperial Roman era. Their spread is linked to maritime trade, when cats could be taken on ships to hunt mice during the transportation of grain to Roman ports.

The findings contradict the previous theory that cats were brought to Europe by farmers from the Near and Middle East 6000–7000 years ago.

We show that the oldest domestic cat genomes in Europe are found from the Roman Empire period

- said paleogeneticist Claudio Ottoni.

The study used genetic samples from 97 archaeological sites in Europe and the Middle East, as well as data from modern cats. In total, 225 bones ranging in age from 10,000 years to the 19th century were analyzed, and 70 ancient genomes were created. Researchers confirmed that prehistoric feline remains in Europe belonged to wild animals.

Migrations from North Africa and the role of ancient cultures

Genomic data revealed two instances of cat introduction from North Africa. Approximately 2200 years ago, wild cats from northwestern Africa arrived in Sardinia. However, domestic cats arrived later – in a separate wave about two centuries later, and it was these cats that formed the basis of the modern European population.

According to zooarchaeologist Bea De Cupere, there was no single region where cats were domesticated, and various North African cultures had an influence.

The timing of genetic waves of introduction from North Africa coincides with periods when trade around the Mediterranean intensified greatly

 - she noted.

Cats could travel as mouse hunters on ships or as animals with religious and symbolic significance, particularly in Ancient Egypt.

Ancient Roman military forts also contributed to the spread of cats across Europe. The oldest domestic cat in the study – genetically close to modern ones – was found in Mautern, Austria, and dates to between 50 BC and 80 AD.

Despite the new data, researchers note that the place and time of the first domestication of cats remain unknown.

Cat domestication is a complex matter… We cannot say exactly what happened earlier and where

- concluded the lead author of the study, Claudio Ottoni.

Alla Kiosak

