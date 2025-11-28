Ancient DNA analysis changes understanding of domestic cat origins in Europe

Photo: pixabay

A new genetic study has shown that domestic cats arrived in Europe from North Africa approximately 2000 years ago – significantly later than previously thought. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

According to the study, the first domestic cats appeared on the European continent during the early imperial Roman era. Their spread is linked to maritime trade, when cats could be taken on ships to hunt mice during the transportation of grain to Roman ports.

The findings contradict the previous theory that cats were brought to Europe by farmers from the Near and Middle East 6000–7000 years ago.

We show that the oldest domestic cat genomes in Europe are found from the Roman Empire period - said paleogeneticist Claudio Ottoni.

The study used genetic samples from 97 archaeological sites in Europe and the Middle East, as well as data from modern cats. In total, 225 bones ranging in age from 10,000 years to the 19th century were analyzed, and 70 ancient genomes were created. Researchers confirmed that prehistoric feline remains in Europe belonged to wild animals.

Migrations from North Africa and the role of ancient cultures

Genomic data revealed two instances of cat introduction from North Africa. Approximately 2200 years ago, wild cats from northwestern Africa arrived in Sardinia. However, domestic cats arrived later – in a separate wave about two centuries later, and it was these cats that formed the basis of the modern European population.

According to zooarchaeologist Bea De Cupere, there was no single region where cats were domesticated, and various North African cultures had an influence.

The timing of genetic waves of introduction from North Africa coincides with periods when trade around the Mediterranean intensified greatly - she noted.

Cats could travel as mouse hunters on ships or as animals with religious and symbolic significance, particularly in Ancient Egypt.

Ancient Roman military forts also contributed to the spread of cats across Europe. The oldest domestic cat in the study – genetically close to modern ones – was found in Mautern, Austria, and dates to between 50 BC and 80 AD.

Despite the new data, researchers note that the place and time of the first domestication of cats remain unknown.

Cat domestication is a complex matter… We cannot say exactly what happened earlier and where - concluded the lead author of the study, Claudio Ottoni.

Recall

Cambridge University scientists discovered that the human brain goes through five key developmental phases, with adolescence lasting until age 32. This discovery helps explain fluctuations in the risk of mental disorders and dementia.