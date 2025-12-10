Oligarch Firtash finally wins extradition case to US after a decade of trials
An Austrian court has definitively blocked the US request for the extradition of Dmytro Firtash, concluding over a decade of legal hearings. The Higher Regional Court of Vienna confirmed that the lower court's decision is final, as prosecutors failed to meet the deadline for filing an appeal.
Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.
Details
The Higher Regional Court of Vienna confirmed that the lower court's decision, which blocked Firtash's transfer to the US, is final, as prosecutors failed to meet the deadline for filing an appeal.
US prosecutors sought to bring Firtash to justice on charges that he orchestrated a conspiracy to pay Indian officials $18.5 million to facilitate a $500 million titanium project there.
The Ukrainian businessman categorically denies any wrongdoing and claims that the US charges were intended to influence Ukrainian politics.
He has been fighting the charges in Vienna, where he moved his companies and where he has resided since posting a record bail in 2014.
Reference
Dmytro Firtash made his fortune by trading gas, particularly with Russia's Gazprom PJSC, and later, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, expanded his activities into the chemical industry and television, becoming one of Ukraine's most influential people.
