Ex-head of Firtash's regional gas company board awarded himself a million-hryvnia bonus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1824 views

The former head of the board of a regional gas company, previously controlled by Dmytro Firtash, groundlessly awarded himself over UAH 1.2 million in bonuses. Law enforcement has sent the case to court, accusing him of misappropriating funds on a particularly large scale.

Law enforcement officers have sent to court a case concerning the former chairman of the board of a company belonging to a sanctioned oligarch, who groundlessly awarded himself over UAH 1.2 million in bonuses from the gas distribution company's funds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to UNN, this refers to the chairman of the board of a gas distribution company that was previously controlled by the sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

As stated by the prosecutor's office, the enterprise ensures the distribution of gas to consumers in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

In May 2023, the official, abusing his official position, groundlessly issued an order to award himself a bonus. As a result, he received over UAH 1.2 million from the joint-stock company's funds. The unjustified nature of the payments was confirmed by the conclusions of the State Audit Service and the results of an economic expert examination.

- stated in the OGP message.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General served the former chairman of the board with an indictment for embezzlement of funds on a particularly large scale.

The investigation under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was carried out by detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Recall

In June 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court lifted the arrests of shares of former gas distribution companies. After that, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General for their re-arrest. Later, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv still made a new decision, which re-arrested the shares of gas distribution system operators.

In August 2024, the government adopted a resolution on the transfer of management of 26 "Firtash's gas distribution companies" to ARMA.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
