Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The budget received over UAH 43 million, which a chemical enterprise of a sanctioned businessman tried to conceal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

PrJSC "Azot", owned by sanctioned businessman Dmytro Firtash, paid over 43 million hryvnias in taxes that it tried to conceal from the state. The enterprise understated the value of exports and overstated the price of imported gas, which led to tax evasion.

The budget received over UAH 43 million, which a chemical enterprise of a sanctioned businessman tried to conceal

Over 43 million hryvnias have been paid to the budget, which the chemical enterprise of a well-known sanctioned businessman tried to hide from the state. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, the речь is about the private joint-stock company "Azot". As is known, PrJSC "Azot" is the main asset of OSTCHEM, which promotes urea-ammonia mixture (UAN) in the country. In April 2011, PrJSC "Azot" became part of the OSTCHEM holding, which belongs to Group DF, whose chairman of the board is Dmytro Firtash.

The scheme of tax evasion amounting to tens of millions of hryvnias was organized by the top management of the Cherkasy enterprise - one of the largest mineral fertilizer producers in Ukraine. The beneficial owner of the company is a well-known sanctioned Ukrainian businessman.

 - the report says.

It is reported that the pre-trial investigation established that the enterprise did not declare and did not pay income tax to the state budget. Facts of the company's illegal price manipulations during foreign economic operations were documented. When exporting products to a Swiss company, their value was artificially understated. At the same time, the price of natural gas, which was imported through a Cypriot company, was overstated.

The act of tax audit and the conclusion of the forensic economic examination confirmed the damages caused to the state in the amount of over 43 million hryvnias. Within the framework of the investigation, these funds were fully returned to the state budget.

- informs the OPG.

Currently, prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General have sent an indictment to the court against the chief accountant of the enterprise.

The actions of the official are qualified as intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale and official forgery, committed by a preliminary group of persons (Part 3 of Article 212, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

The former chairman of the board of the gas distribution company, which was previously controlled by Dmytro Firtash, unjustifiably accrued himself over UAH 1.2 million in bonuses. Law enforcement officers sent the case to court, accusing him of misappropriating funds on an especially large scale.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Switzerland
Ukraine
Cyprus
