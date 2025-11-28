$42.300.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

A burned-out car with the body of a 21-year-old Ukrainian was found in Vienna. Police believe it was a violent murder, as there were signs of blunt force trauma on the body.

Details

Passers-by discovered the burned-out car at 00:30 local time on Wednesday and immediately notified emergency services. According to the police and the Vienna fire department, the car was already completely burned out when they arrived.

The body of a man was found in the car. According to information obtained by the Krone newspaper, "the victim, who was lying in the back seat, was a Ukrainian in his early twenties."

After the autopsy, police confirmed in a press release on Thursday that the man was 21 years old, but DNA analysis is still pending.

The young man's body was found only after the fire was extinguished.

"The autopsy showed that the man was apparently violently killed. There were clear signs of blunt force trauma on the body. It is possible that the 21-year-old man was attacked, placed in the back seat, and then the car was set on fire to cover up the tracks. Investigators name suffocation or heat stroke as possible causes of death," the report says.

There are also preliminary findings regarding the cause of the fire: apparently, the fire was started with the help of a catalytic gas. Who killed the 21-year-old man and what their motive was remains unclear.

A close family friend living abroad reported the 21-year-old man missing on Wednesday evening. Shortly thereafter, the family received tragic confirmation: the young Ukrainian had died, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Vienna
Austria