17-year-old Ukrainian killed in knife attack in Ireland

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent incident involving a knife or cold weapon in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds, but his life is not in danger, writes UNN with reference to The Irish Times.

Details

In addition, a woman was taken to the hospital after this incident. The event occurred shortly after 11:00 AM. Other people, teenagers and adults, were at the scene, but they managed to escape.

The body of the deceased was still at the scene, in the Grattan Wood residential complex, on Wednesday afternoon. Police were waiting for the arrival of a pathologist to conduct a preliminary examination of the body before its removal for an autopsy.

Although police headquarters stated that the results of this autopsy would determine the direction of their investigation. Law enforcement also confirmed that the fatal incident occurred in an "emergency residential facility."

In its statement, the Agency for Children and Families confirmed that this is a residential unit in the northern part of Dublin that provides round-the-clock care. It was also noted that the facility provides assistance to those seeking international protection.

Our primary priority is the safety and well-being of other young people and staff in this unit. We are providing additional support to all those directly affected and are making efforts to contact the families of the young people who lived there. - the message says.

It is specified that both the deceased and the injured teenager arrived from abroad. "Shortly after 11:00 AM, police and other emergency services responded to a call for help at a residential facility. Upon arrival, a seriously injured male minor was found at the scene.

Despite the help of paramedics, the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police and emergency services provided assistance to several other minors and adults at the scene," the police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, police said they were dealing with what they called an "ongoing incident," but police later confirmed that this was no longer the case. The incident was localized.

State pathologist Dr. Yvonne McCartney visited the scene and conducted a preliminary examination of the deceased boy's body on site before it was removed for a full autopsy.

It is believed that the deceased teenager and the injured boy knew each other.

The police investigation team is following a clear line of inquiry. Law enforcement believes that those who were at the scene, including the injured teenager, can provide vital assistance during the investigation. Some witness interviews, of those who were present but not injured, are expected to begin shortly.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said police had briefed him on the investigation.

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased young person. I am also thinking of the other residents and staff, as this was a shocking tragedy for everyone at the facility. – he said.

Addition

