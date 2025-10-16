17-year-old Ukrainian killed in knife attack in Ireland

$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16250 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30358 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48706 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16863 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36331 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28705 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24963 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34739 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54815 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39033 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42323 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 25927 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 22791 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10451 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6518 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48694 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 22993 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42539 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62704 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30178 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79127 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57101 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59348 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64438 views
17-year-old Ukrainian killed in knife attack in Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1482 views

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent knife incident in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with stab wounds, his life is not in danger.

17-year-old Ukrainian killed in knife attack in Ireland

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy died as a result of a violent incident involving a knife or cold weapon in a house in north Dublin. Another teenager was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds, but his life is not in danger, writes UNN with reference to The Irish Times.

Details

In addition, a woman was taken to the hospital after this incident. The event occurred shortly after 11:00 AM. Other people, teenagers and adults, were at the scene, but they managed to escape.

The body of the deceased was still at the scene, in the Grattan Wood residential complex, on Wednesday afternoon. Police were waiting for the arrival of a pathologist to conduct a preliminary examination of the body before its removal for an autopsy.

Although police headquarters stated that the results of this autopsy would determine the direction of their investigation. Law enforcement also confirmed that the fatal incident occurred in an "emergency residential facility."

In its statement, the Agency for Children and Families confirmed that this is a residential unit in the northern part of Dublin that provides round-the-clock care. It was also noted that the facility provides assistance to those seeking international protection.

Our primary priority is the safety and well-being of other young people and staff in this unit. We are providing additional support to all those directly affected and are making efforts to contact the families of the young people who lived there.

- the message says.

It is specified that both the deceased and the injured teenager arrived from abroad. "Shortly after 11:00 AM, police and other emergency services responded to a call for help at a residential facility. Upon arrival, a seriously injured male minor was found at the scene.

Despite the help of paramedics, the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police and emergency services provided assistance to several other minors and adults at the scene," the police said.

7-year-old Odesa resident, undergoing cancer treatment, died during attack in Israel - Office of the President of Ukraine18.06.25, 23:27 • 16023 views

Earlier on Wednesday, police said they were dealing with what they called an "ongoing incident," but police later confirmed that this was no longer the case. The incident was localized.

State pathologist Dr. Yvonne McCartney visited the scene and conducted a preliminary examination of the deceased boy's body on site before it was removed for a full autopsy.

It is believed that the deceased teenager and the injured boy knew each other.

The police investigation team is following a clear line of inquiry. Law enforcement believes that those who were at the scene, including the injured teenager, can provide vital assistance during the investigation. Some witness interviews, of those who were present but not injured, are expected to begin shortly.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said police had briefed him on the investigation.

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased young person. I am also thinking of the other residents and staff, as this was a shocking tragedy for everyone at the facility.

– he said.

Addition

In Germany, 16-year-old Ukrainian Liana, who was returning home after classes, was pushed onto the tracks by a 31-year-old man from Iraq. The train was traveling at a speed of about 100 km/h, and the teenager had no chance of survival. Currently, the perpetrator is in a psychiatric hospital, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and the question of his criminal responsibility is still being checked. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

