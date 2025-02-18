Mass killings in the south of Sudan: RSF kills over 200 civilians

According to activists from Emergency Lawyers, which documents human rights violations, over 200 people have been killed in attacks by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces over the past three days. These are attacks on unarmed civilians in a number of areas, including in settlements without a military presence. UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Paramilitaries led by former Vice President General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo killed hundreds of people in Sudan over three days. - reported the organization Emergency Lawyers, which documents human rights violations.

The attacks by the powerful paramilitary group, which has been at war with the Sudanese government for almost two years, took place 85 kilometers south of the capital Khartoum.

The organization Emergency Lawyers called the attack by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on unarmed residents of two villages, Al-Qadaris and Al-Khelwat, an “act of genocide”. According to the activists, the villagers were shot as they tried to escape across the Nile River. Some people drowned during the crossing.

According to an anonymous witness interviewed by Reuters, the militants fired indiscriminately at civilians.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, the government army is also committing serious crimes in the struggle for power in Sudan.

For reference

The Sudanese civil war began in April 2023 when the Rapid Support Forces rebelled against the government backed by the regular Sudanese army. During the war, they occupied large parts of the country, especially in the western part, as well as the capital. However, in recent weeks, the regular army has quite unexpectedly managed to retake some positions and cities that had been controlled by the rebels for years. Both sides have been accused of serious and repeated human rights violations, and more than 25 million Sudanese, i.e. half the population, suffer from severe malnutrition and are at risk of starvation and famine.

Recall

UNN reported: shelling and air strikes in different regions of Sudan have killed at least 65 people and wounded more than 130. The attacks took place in Kadugli and Nyal, where fighting between government forces and rebels continues.

