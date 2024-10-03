ukenru
In Germany, a couple is tested for infection with the deadly African Marburg virus

In Germany, a couple is tested for infection with the deadly African Marburg virus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15009 views

A medical student and his girlfriend were evacuated from Hamburg train station with symptoms of the Marburg virus. The couple had recently returned from Rwanda, where an outbreak of this deadly disease was reported.

Two passengers with signs of infection with the deadly African Marburg virus  were urgently evacuated from the central station of the German city of Hamburg. The medical student and his girlfriend, who felt the symptoms of the disease, were taken to a university clinic for further medical examination, UNN reports with reference to DW. 

Details

The couple arrived in Hamburg from Frankfurt am Main by train. While traveling, both developed flu symptoms. Prior to that, the student had visited Rwanda, where he came into contact with a patient who was later diagnosed with the Marburg virus.

According to preliminary data, there were about 200 passengers on the train with potential carriers of the virus. Their contact information was collected by police officers in case quarantine measures are needed.

Add

In late September, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement on the outbreak of the Marburg virus in Rwanda. According to the Rwandan Ministry of Health, 29 people have been confirmed infected, 10 of whom have died.

More than 70% of confirmed cases are among healthcare workers from two medical facilities in the Rwandan capital Kigali. The risk of a global outbreak is currently assessed as low, the WHO said.

Marburg is transmitted through direct contact with contaminated liquids. The disease is accompanied by severe fever and is fatal in 88% of cases. The incubation period lasts from 2 to 21 days.

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency14.08.24, 22:58 • 25784 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

