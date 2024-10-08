Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya spoke about the Marburg virus and the risks of its spread outside Africa

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31769 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 99056 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161416 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134828 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138222 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179476 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170534 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139554 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139247 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85013 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107161 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109297 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186995 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139247 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139554 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145530 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137014 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153988 views
Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya spoke about the Marburg virus and the risks of its spread outside Africa

Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya spoke about the Marburg virus and the risks of its spread outside Africa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130119 views

An outbreak of Marburg virus with a mortality rate of up to 90% has been recorded in Rwanda. Ukraine's chief infectious disease specialist warns of the difficulties of protection and the risk of spreading outside Africa.

Marburg virus causes a rapidly progressive hemorrhagic fever that tends to spread rapidly. Protection from this virus and similar requires specific means. About it in the commentary UNN told the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, Professor Olga Golubovskaya.

Marburg fever is one of the three most severe hemorrhagic fevers along with Ebola and Lassa. Marburg virus belongs to the same family as Ebola (filoviruses), and can cause a rapidly progressive, fatal hemorrhagic fever, which is prone to rapid spread and has a mortality rate of 24 to 88% (according to WHO). Infection with the virus causing Marburg fever occurs through close contact with fruit bats, which are often found in mines or caves and have no clinical symptoms of disease.

On September 27, Rwanda announced for the first time a confirmed case, as of September 29, 26 cases were known (70% health workers), of which 8 were fatal. To date, 36 people have already been infected, 11 have died, 300 contacts are in isolation under surveillance, one has arrived in Belgium. The source of the infection has not yet been found.

"The danger is primarily in the contact mechanism of transmission, from which it is very difficult to isolate oneself. The symptoms of the disease are non-specific in the initial period, and therefore it can be confused with any other disease. And the third thing is that the lethality is very high, up to 90%. The average to date is about 50%. So far, this disease is of regional importance, but we live in a world that is changing very quickly," the infectious disease specialist explained.

Golubovskaya recalled that in West Africa, the Ebola epidemic - caused by a virus from the same family - has not been localized since late 2014. As for Marburg, according to the specialist, the risk level of the outbreak in Rwanda is currently assessed as very high at the national level, high at the regional level and low at the global level. However, she also noted that there is a risk of spread to other African countries - because cases of infection have been identified in border areas. Also, the infectious disease specialist does not rule out further spread of the virus beyond the African continent.

According to the medic, the spread of fevers such as Marburg or Ebola is likely to cause high mortality in the region where the virus enters, because special suits and trained personnel are needed for protection.

"The staff must be trained, in particular, even how to put on and take off these suits, which is sometimes difficult. For example, when there were imported cases of Ebola in Italy and the U.S., the staff, among others, got sick, even in spite of special training. It can be very difficult to protect yourself," Golubovskaya said.

The infectious disease specialist added that it would not be easy for any health care system in any country to face a virus like Marburg. At the same time, she notes that the Ukrainian medical system has demonstrated greater resilience during the covirus pandemic than the systems of Western Europe and the United States. At the same time, infectious diseases are a special group of diseases that require investment in prevention, including of severe forms, and resources for rapid hospitalization of a significant number of sick people.

Is there a global pandemic: infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya talks about forecasts for it13.09.2024, 12:36 • 32430 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
ruandaRwanda
belgiumBelgium
italyItaly
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

