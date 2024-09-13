Is there a global pandemic: infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya talks about forecasts for it

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114468 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117130 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190893 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149504 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150626 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141965 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194627 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112334 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183829 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Is there a global pandemic: infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya talks about forecasts for it

Is there a global pandemic: infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya talks about forecasts for it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32431 views

The world is facing a new pandemic. Olga Golubovska talks about what it might be like and whether we have the means to protect ourselves.

The world is facing a new pandemic. UNN talked to the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olha Holubovska about what it could be and whether we have any means of protection.

We are now living in the era of viral infections - severe viral infections dominate. And all the recent pandemics are not caused by bacteria - they are caused by a virus. And the pandemics that are predicted, the so-called "disease X", are all based mainly on viruses. And we have few resources to treat viral infections, unfortunately

- said the infectious disease specialist.

Golubovska recalled that the World Health Organization warned of the next pandemic in 2021. No one can answer what exactly will cause this pandemic, but Golubovska emphasizes that, according to forecasts, it will most likely be a viral infection. And in the treatment of diseases caused by viral infections, the use of antiviral therapy is important.

When asked by UNN whether the next pandemic could be caused by monkeypox, Golubovska replied: "There will be a pandemic for sure.

Regarding monkeypox, in March 2021, NTI, an international nonprofit organization funded by Bill Gates and Ted Buffett that works to prevent possible biological threats, held a fictional exercise in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference. The "legend" of the exercise was a monkeypox pandemic. The results were published on the NTI website. According to the scenario, it all started in the fictional country of Brinia in May 22nd. Then there were four waves, and in the end, the pandemic was 10 times worse than Covid. And in May of '22, there was an outbreak of monkeypox in Britain, and the first two waves were exactly like that scenario. But I don't want to talk about conspiracy theories. (...) But as a clinician, I believe that we need to start from what we have. There is something we cannot influence, but we must be prepared.

She reminded that the CDC, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has developed a monkeypox treatment protocol that includes four antiviral drugs.

"It (the pandemic - ed.) will happen. I don't know whether it will be monkeypox or not. But there is already a treatment protocol for this smallpox, it contains antiviral drugs. Another thing is that we do not have these drugs. This is a problem," the doctor added.

But Golubovska is convinced that Ukraine has good doctors who are able to withstand challenges.

Read more about the situation with infectious diseases in Ukraine in the interview Infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovska: In Ukraine, there is a prejudice against antiviral drugs - the only salvation for viral diseases.

