350 thousand people have lost their homes due to the war in DR Congo: the UN is concerned, the situation in the country is deteriorating

Many elderly people, children, and the disabled are stuck in a dead end with no solution.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees is concerned about the rapidly deteriorating situation.

The ongoing insecurity caused by the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central Africa, has left some 350,000 people homeless.

Rwandan-backed rebels from the M23 movement have already captured the city of Goma and are now moving south. The move could spark a major disaster in an area already home to thousands of displaced people.

According to the UNHCR, about 70 percent of the camps in Goma were destroyed and others in Minova were damaged.

Dozens of families leave the Bulengo and Lushagala displacement camps in eastern DR Congo every day, traveling by road to their home villages despite the danger there.

At the same time, many elderly people, children and people with disabilities are stranded with no way out.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than half a million people lived in the destroyed camps.

exact figures, but at least 550,000 people have left and 100,000 have tried to return to their villages - reports Eugene Byun, UNHCR spokesperson.

The UN Secretary General called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.

M23 militants violate ceasefire and seize Nyabibwe town in DR Congo