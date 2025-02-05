M23 militants violate ceasefire and seize Nyabibwe town in DR Congo

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55006 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100978 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104512 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101804 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103426 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113271 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116891 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161506 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105327 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101617 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82243 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110382 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104773 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128244 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151712 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183875 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104773 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110382 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138033 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139797 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167611 views
Actual
M23 militants violate ceasefire and seize Nyabibwe town in DR Congo

M23 militants violate ceasefire and seize Nyabibwe town in DR Congo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27155 views

M23 militants and Rwandan troops have resumed their offensive in eastern DR Congo, despite the announced ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire in the DR Congo, the March 23 Movement (M23) and Rwandan troops continued their offensive. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 km from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.

Transmits to UNN with reference to ANSA and AP.

Most recently, after several days of fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group announced a unilateral ceasefire.

We declare a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds, effective February 4, 2025

- the group said in a statement on Platform X.

However, today it became known that M23 and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo and captured the mining town of Nyabibwe in South Kivu province. This became known from humanitarian and security sources, reports ANSA

On Wednesday morning, M23 troops entered the town of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers north of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.

- reports AP News

Context 

About a week ago, the M23 rebels attacked the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. After several days of fighting with government forces, they captured it.

The capture of the provincial capital was the biggest success for the rebels since their last offensive earlier this year.

Trump orders air strikes on ISIS positions in Somalia02.02.25, 01:44 • 34045 views

The fighting for Goma has led to a humanitarian crisis in the region. According to the UN, over 900 people have been killed in the last ten days. The number as of Friday does not include the dead who have already been taken to morgues, the UN emergency relief agency said, citing the World Health Organization.

Local authorities in eastern Congo also counted nearly 2,900 wounded last week. After the capture of Goma, fighting continued in villages in North and South Kivu provinces. The rebels also threatened to march on the capital Kinshasa in the west of the country to overthrow the government.

HelpHelp

In eastern Congo, Rwandan-backed militias and the army have been fighting for power for decades. To understand the background of the conflict, we need to look back to the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rwanda. At that time, Hutu militants in Rwanda killed at least 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus. At the end of the genocide, the Rwandan perpetrators fled across the border to Goma.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the actions of the M23 rebels who seized the city of Goma in the DR Congo. Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and supports a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Luanda process.

Former Rwandan doctor sentenced to 27 years for participation in mass killings31.10.24, 13:14 • 16936 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
united-nationsUnited Nations
ruandaRwanda
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

Contact us about advertising