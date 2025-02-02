Trump orders air strikes on ISIS positions in Somalia

The US military has launched airstrikes against militants of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in Somalia. This is the first military operation of this type in the country since the beginning of Donald Trump's second presidential term. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

This morning, I ordered precision airstrikes against a senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, whom we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our allies - he wrote on social media.

Trump said that the strikes “killed many terrorists without causing any harm to civilians.” At the same time, the US president did not provide any details, except to say that the US military had been tracking a man he called an “ISIS attack planner” for years.

Meanwhile, CNN notes that these strikes are the first that Trump has delivered during his second term as president.

The White House, for its part, has not commented on the situation beyond Trump's post on social media, and one White House official said that the Department of Defense would provide additional information when it is “appropriate.

Last December, the US military carried out an air strike in southern Somalia, killing two al-Shabaab militants affiliated with al-Qaeda, including a senior commander. The attack took place 10 kilometers from the town of Quino Barrow.