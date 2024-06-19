$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelenskyy: Antigua and Barbuda joined the Peace Summit communiqué

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30632 views

Antigua and Barbuda joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, although it was not represented at the Summit.

Zelenskyy: Antigua and Barbuda joined the Peace Summit communiqué

The country of Antigua and Barbuda, which  is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, has joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit. The country was the first  not to be represented at the Summit, but later supported  the final document. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports

I am grateful to Antigua and Barbuda for joining the Global Peace Summit communiqué. This is the first country that was not represented at the Summit but subsequently joined the outcome document

wrote Zelensky in the social network X. 

According to him, the country's accession to the communiqué shows that the Ukrainian Formula for Peace and the vision of a just and lasting peace are shared by all continents and regions of the world, from Europe to the Caribbean. Zelenskyy believes that this coalition will only grow.

"A truly stable world is a world of true equality, where all nations have a voice and can demonstrate their leadership.  That is why we have created the format of the Peace Summit, which we will continue to develop, attracting new participants and working hard to bring peace closer," the Head of State summarized. 

Recall

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in a Joint Communiqué on the foundations of peace. It was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.   

Later it became known that  Rwanda had disappeared from the Swiss list of countries supporting the joint communiqué.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

