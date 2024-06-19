Zelenskyy: Antigua and Barbuda joined the Peace Summit communiqué

The country of Antigua and Barbuda, which is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, has joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit. The country was the first not to be represented at the Summit, but later supported the final document. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

I am grateful to Antigua and Barbuda for joining the Global Peace Summit communiqué. This is the first country that was not represented at the Summit but subsequently joined the outcome document wrote Zelensky in the social network X.

According to him, the country's accession to the communiqué shows that the Ukrainian Formula for Peace and the vision of a just and lasting peace are shared by all continents and regions of the world, from Europe to the Caribbean. Zelenskyy believes that this coalition will only grow.

"A truly stable world is a world of true equality, where all nations have a voice and can demonstrate their leadership. That is why we have created the format of the Peace Summit, which we will continue to develop, attracting new participants and working hard to bring peace closer," the Head of State summarized.

Recall

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland resulted in a Joint Communiqué on the foundations of peace. It was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations.

Later it became known that Rwanda had disappeared from the Swiss list of countries supporting the joint communiqué.