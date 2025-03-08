US and the DRC are negotiating a deal on mineral resources - FT
Kyiv • UNN
The USA has begun preliminary talks with the DRC about access to the country's critically important mineral resources. Congo is offering exploration rights in exchange for government support and assistance in the military sphere.
The USA is conducting preliminary negotiations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo regarding a possible agreement that would grant them access to the country's most important minerals, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.
Details
The DRC, rich in copper, cobalt, and uranium, reportedly approached the USA last month with a proposal to grant exploration rights in exchange for support for President Félix Tshisekedi's government. The agreement could bolster Tshisekedi as he faces conflict in the east, where the M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, control mineral-rich areas.
According to sources, discussions with Washington have become more serious in recent days, although some obstacles remain, and they are still at a relatively early stage.
A representative of the U.S. State Department confirmed interest in a partnership in line with the 'America First' agenda, emphasizing the benefits for both the economy and job creation.
'The DRC has a significant share of the world's most important minerals needed for advanced technologies. The United States is open to discussing partnerships in this sector that align with the 'America First' program of the Trump administration,' said the State Department spokesperson to the Financial Times.
In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Congolese Senator Pierre Kandi Kalambayi, it was proposed to grant American companies mining rights in exchange for U.S. support in training and equipping the Congolese armed forces. The U.S. sees this as an opportunity to counter China's dominance in the mining sector of the Congo.
The fragile political state of the country complicates negotiations. Tshisekedi's position appears precarious, and some view this proposal as a desperate move. Meanwhile, Rwanda is accused of exploiting the conflict in the Congo for minerals, which heightens tensions in the region.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the resource agreement with the US: it is good, and we want to sign it as soon as possible07.03.25, 14:01 • 16967 views