Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the resource agreement with the US: it is good, and we want to sign it as soon as possible
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states its readiness to sign the framework agreement on the establishment of a development investment fund with the USA as soon as possible. The agreement provides for cooperation in the field of minerals and the creation of a recovery fund with a 50% contribution from Ukraine.
Ukraine wants to sign a framework agreement with the US on the establishment of an investment development fund as soon as possible. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, during a press conference on Friday, reports the correspondent of UNN.
Regarding the agreement. Ukraine was indeed ready to sign it and remains ready to conclude an agreement with the USA. This is a good agreement, and we want to achieve it, to sign it. We would like to sign this agreement as soon as possible
He believes that this is an important element in Ukrainian-American strategic partnership.
In the event of a resource agreement, Ukraine will become a strategic location for the USA - Duda06.03.25, 19:23 • 23265 views
Supplement
On March 6, Bloomberg reported that US President Donald Trump wants to link the proposed U.S.-Ukrainian agreement on minerals with a demand for Kyiv to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. According to sources, the agreement may move from a deadlock in the coming days.
On March 4, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement on the establishment of an investment development fund. The document provides for cooperation in the field of minerals and the creation of a recovery fund with a 50% contribution from Ukraine.
On March 3, Congressman from Pennsylvania Brian Fitzpatrick reported on the signing of the agreement on minerals between the USA and Ukraine "in the shortest possible time".