In the event of a resource agreement, Ukraine will become a strategic location for the USA - Duda
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Poland stated that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the USA and Ukraine will make it a strategic location for America. The USA will protect its interests in Ukraine, even without sending troops.
If Kyiv concludes an agreement with Washington on rare earth minerals, Ukraine will become a strategic location for the USA, and America will protect its strategic interests. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.
I have gained a different understanding of how to stabilize the situation in Ukraine after the war ends. I am looking at all the signals and listening to all the proposals and believe that if there is a certain agreement on minerals between the USA and Ukraine, it should be understood that Ukraine will become a strategic location for the USA
He emphasized that this will be a strategic location for the USA considering the minerals that will be extracted in Ukraine for America's needs.
Certain production capacities may be built in Ukraine... I am confident that the USA will protect its strategic interests. They do not always have to send their military forces; sometimes they know that when their personal interests are involved, they will stand their ground
Ukraine is ready to sign a resource agreement with the US - Shmyhal04.03.25, 12:59 • 105272 views
Supplement
Duda stated that a military contingent in the event of a peace agreement is not an absolute necessity. Certain monitoring forces may be needed, and it is not excluded that Russia and Ukraine may agree on UN forces.
On March 2, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the future peace agreement.
On February 26, it was reported that French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that Great Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to occupied territories or the front line; its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement.
Canada is ready to join the foreign peacekeeping contingent if it is deployed in Ukraine.
As reported on February 17 by RMF 24, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine.