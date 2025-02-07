UN calls to stop bloodshed in DR Congo

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 17506 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63559 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102269 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105656 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123295 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102232 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129393 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113300 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106303 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102777 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89530 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111916 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106339 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 17506 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123295 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152533 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106339 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111916 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138441 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140219 views
UN calls to stop bloodshed in DR Congo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23323 views

The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.

Since the beginning of January 2025, more than 3,000 people have been killed and 700,000 displaced by the fighting in in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the advance of the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Africanews.

The recent capture of the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo by M23 rebels opens a new chapter in the decade-long conflict in eastern Congo, and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region has further displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Speaking at the summits of the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community and the African Union Peace and Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Silence the weapons, stop the escalation. We are at a critical juncture and it is time to unite for peace

- Guterres said. 

The UN Secretary-General also conveyed a clear message: “Respect the sovereignty and integrity of the DR Congo. There is no military solution”.

What is happening in the DR Congo

The armed confrontation between Congolese government forces and the M23 has been going on since the beginning of the year.

M83 - “March 23 Movement” - is a Congolese rebel group representing the interests of the Tutsi ethnic minority.

On Monday, the M23 rebels announced an alleged humanitarian ceasefire after requests for safe passage of aid and assistance to hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

However, the Congolese government called the announced truce a “false report,” while the UN noted reports of heavy fighting with Congolese forces in the mineral-rich region.

On Tuesday, a week after the M23 rebels took control of the city of Goma, Red Cross workers continued mass graves.

According to government sources, more than 3,000 people have been killed since the beginning of January: Congolese Interior Minister Jacquemin Shabani said that 2,000 victims had been buried. The WHO has adjusted the official death toll. Also, 700,000 people have been displaced.

Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance27.01.25, 22:57 • 62928 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
united-nationsUnited Nations
ruandaRwanda
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

