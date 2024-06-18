Rwanda has disappeared from the list of countries that supported the Global Peace Summit communiqué

Rwanda has disappeared from the Swiss list of countries supporting the joint communiqué. This was reported by the Government of Switzerland, UNN reports.

Details

On June 16, 2024, the Swiss government published a list of countries that support the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

Now Rwanda has disappeared from this list.

Recall

Yesterday, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to join the signatories of the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, which took place over the weekend.

Ecumenical Patriarchate joins Global Peace Summit communiqué on Ukraine