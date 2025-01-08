A new wave of conflict in the Congo: More than 100,000 people have fled the fighting

Last week's fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo triggered a new wave of humanitarian crisis, forcing more than 100,000 people to seek refuge. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the situation in the region remains critical.

The M23 armed group, which is credited with Rwandan support, has seized the city of Masisi, which has become another flashpoint for tension. Rwanda justifies the group's actions by referring to the fight against Hutu forces, which are associated with the 1994 genocide.

The eastern Congo region has been the scene of numerous conflicts in recent decades, involving local and foreign groups. Ongoing violence is deepening the humanitarian catastrophe, leaving thousands of people without shelter, access to food and medical care.

Humanitarian organizations are calling on the international community to pay attention to the escalation of violence in the region and to step up efforts to stabilize the situation.

Mysterious disease claimed the lives of 143 people in the Congo: what is known