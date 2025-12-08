$42.060.13
06:20 PM • 2804 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 8242 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 14858 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 17869 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 25371 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 29499 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 28698 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17662 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30377 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 14177 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bomb blast in eastern Congo kills over 30 after army clashes with militia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Over 30 people have been killed and 20 injured in a bomb blast in Sange, DR Congo. This happened after clashes between the Congolese army and militia.

Bomb blast in eastern Congo kills over 30 after army clashes with militia

In the city of Sange in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a bomb explosion killed more than 30 people and injured 20 more, amid escalating tensions and clashes between the Congolese army (FARDC) and the pro-government 'Wazalendo' militia. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Residents and civil society leaders reported that on Sunday evening, before the explosion, clashes occurred between the FARDC and the 'Wazalendo' militia (which helps the army fight rebels).

Context of the conflict

More than 100 armed groups operate in eastern Congo, which is rich in minerals. The conflict, whose most prominent participant is the Rwandan-backed M23 group, has caused one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, leaving more than 7 million people homeless.

Peace efforts

The tragedy occurred less than a week after a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending the war between the Congolese armed forces and M23. However, despite the agreement, residents and analysts say that fighting in the region continues.

Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Rwanda
United States