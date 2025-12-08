Bomb blast in eastern Congo kills over 30 after army clashes with militia

In the city of Sange in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a bomb explosion killed more than 30 people and injured 20 more, amid escalating tensions and clashes between the Congolese army (FARDC) and the pro-government 'Wazalendo' militia. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Residents and civil society leaders reported that on Sunday evening, before the explosion, clashes occurred between the FARDC and the 'Wazalendo' militia (which helps the army fight rebels).

Context of the conflict

More than 100 armed groups operate in eastern Congo, which is rich in minerals. The conflict, whose most prominent participant is the Rwandan-backed M23 group, has caused one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, leaving more than 7 million people homeless.

Peace efforts

The tragedy occurred less than a week after a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending the war between the Congolese armed forces and M23. However, despite the agreement, residents and analysts say that fighting in the region continues.

Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"