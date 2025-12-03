Donald Trump dozed off during a Cabinet meeting at the White House

Photo: The New York Times

During an open Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump appeared to struggle with sleep, closing his eyes several times. This is the second such incident in the last month. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The meeting lasted two hours and 18 minutes. During this time, the 79-year-old president looked tired. After about 50 minutes, when Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins was speaking, he could barely keep his eyes open.

Later, during Secretary of Education Linda McMahon's speech, Trump closed his eyes for five seconds. Subsequently, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio was speaking, the president again leaned forward and appeared to close his eyes.

Last month, a similar episode occurred during an event in the Oval Office on November 6, when Trump also closed his eyes for a few seconds.

In addition, at the beginning of the meeting, Trump criticized the media for how they cover his age and condition. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that the president fell asleep. She stated that Trump "listened attentively and led the entire meeting."

I'll let you know when something is wrong - said President Donald Trump.

He also stated that he received "excellent marks" on his medical examination.

Recall

Donald Trump announced his readiness to release the results of his MRI in response to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's doubts about his physical and mental state. Trump noted that his MRIs are perfect, but did not specify when exactly they would be published.