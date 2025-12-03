Rubio: Ukraine and Russia are currently literally fighting for 30-50 km of territory, 20% of Donetsk region

$42.330.01
49.310.42
ukenru
03:01 AM • 10572 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 16974 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 16681 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 28852 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 67650 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46399 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37349 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33315 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59080 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55811 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - ZelenskyyPhotoDecember 2, 09:42 PM • 8112 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hoursPhotoVideoDecember 2, 09:55 PM • 6428 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 4732 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 13174 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 4902 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 4320 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 27992 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 37776 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 36142 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 37079 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 47873 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 50093 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 105811 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 80058 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 95988 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
T-72

Rubio: Ukraine and Russia are currently literally fighting for 30-50 km of territory, 20% of Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of the Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

Rubio: Ukraine and Russia are currently literally fighting for 30-50 km of territory, 20% of Donetsk region

Currently, Ukraine and Russia are literally fighting for a territory of 30-50 km, 20% of the Donetsk region, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

Now they are literally fighting for the remaining 30 to 50 kilometers of space and 20 percent of the Donetsk region

- Rubio pointed out.

"So we've been trying — and I think we've made some progress — to figure out what the Ukrainians could live with that would give them security guarantees for the future so that they would never be invaded again, that would allow them to not only rebuild their economy but to prosper as a country, to be a country with a growing economy," the US Secretary of State noted.

Theoretically, if the right things are done, in 10 years Ukraine's GDP could be greater than Russia's

- Rubio emphasized.

"These are the kinds of things: stopping the war; making sure they're never invaded or attacked again; protecting Ukraine's long-standing and long-term sovereignty and independence so that it doesn't become a puppet state — it's actually independent and sovereign; and allowing its economy to not just recover but to prosper and turn it into a story of prosperity. That's what we're trying to achieve here," the US Secretary of State pointed out.

"So what can Ukraine agree to, given all the dynamics I just described, and what will Russia agree to? And ultimately, it's not up to us. This is not our war. We are not fighting in it; there are no American soldiers there. It is happening on another continent. We are involved because we are the only ones who can do it. European countries — there is no one else in the world who could do it. The Chinese cannot do it. The only leader in the world who can talk to both sides and make a deal, if a deal is possible, is President Trump. And he has been very patient. He has dedicated a lot of time to this. Many senior officials in his administration have been involved in this," Rubio continued.

"We are trying to see if we can bridge the gap between both sides. To do that, we have to talk to both sides. There are some irrational people involved in this issue, okay? People who think we should only talk to the Ukrainian side and not talk to the Russians at all. You cannot end a war between Russia and Ukraine without talking to Russia," Rubio pointed out.

US wants to create a mechanism that will allow Ukraine to be independent and sovereign - Rubio30.11.25, 18:50 • 5833 views

But we also need to consider Ukraine's position. They have been very brave in their fight. But we believe that now is the ideal time for both sides to end the war. And if there is a way to bridge the gap between the two sides, we are the only ones in the world who can do it, and that is what we are trying to do

- the US Secretary of State emphasized.

Ultimately, Rubio noted, "it will be up to them." "If they decide they don't want to end the war, then the war will continue. But we will try to bring it to an end, and I think the president should be praised for that, not criticized," he pointed out.

"Some of these people believe that our policy should be to just keep funding Ukraine with unlimited amounts for as long as the war lasts. That's unrealistic. That's not reality. And it's not going to happen. We've been saying this for a long time: the scale and scope of this cannot be sustained. And I also don't think it's realistic for Russia to continue this war for four or five years," Rubio pointed out.

Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peace02.12.25, 19:44 • 17115 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Marco Rubio
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine