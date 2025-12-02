Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peace
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced that the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine, and that this support is being provided by NATO countries. American representatives are actively working in Russia to resolve the war.
US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the White House, announced that the United States is no longer participating in the financing of the "Ukrainian crisis" and seeks its resolution. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The US no longer funds the conflict in Ukraine. This support is now provided by NATO countries
He emphasized that American representatives are currently actively working in Russia, trying to find out opportunities for resolving the war.
Trump also once again reminded that eight wars were ended during his presidency, and stressed that if he were president instead of Joe Biden, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have happened.
