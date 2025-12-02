$42.340.08
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7108 views

Donald Trump announced that the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine, and that this support is being provided by NATO countries. American representatives are actively working in Russia to resolve the war.

Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peace

US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the White House, announced that the United States is no longer participating in the financing of the "Ukrainian crisis" and seeks its resolution. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The US no longer funds the conflict in Ukraine. This support is now provided by NATO countries 

— Trump noted. 

Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN02.12.25, 09:31 • 22811 views

He emphasized that American representatives are currently actively working in Russia, trying to find out opportunities for resolving the war. 

Trump also once again reminded that eight wars were ended during his presidency, and stressed that if he were president instead of Joe Biden, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have happened.

A meeting between the American delegation and Vladimir Putin regarding a peace plan has begun in the Kremlin.02.12.25, 18:56 • 1588 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine