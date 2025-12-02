A meeting between the American delegation and Vladimir Putin regarding a peace plan has begun in the Kremlin.

Russian media report that dictator Vladimir Putin has begun an official meeting with US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The topic of negotiations is Washington's proposed peace plan in Russia's war against Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the American delegation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began in Moscow. The main topic of discussion will be the American peace plan for Ukraine.

Recall

Today, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged lunch before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, will go for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.