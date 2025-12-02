A meeting between the American delegation and Vladimir Putin regarding a peace plan has begun in the Kremlin.

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 25197 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 24846 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 18768 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 20074 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52822 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 50307 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59610 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50628 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46158 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Popular news
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 33165 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 21787 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 20935 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 10518 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 8972 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 96 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 6230 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 5694 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 9238 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 25217 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 39060 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 41283 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97643 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72399 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88413 views
A meeting between the American delegation and Vladimir Putin regarding a peace plan has begun in the Kremlin.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Media reported that Vladimir Putin began a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The US peace plan for the war in Ukraine is on the agenda.

Russian media report that dictator Vladimir Putin has begun an official meeting with US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The topic of negotiations is Washington's proposed peace plan in Russia's war against Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the American delegation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began in Moscow. The main topic of discussion will be the American peace plan for Ukraine.

Recall

Today, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged lunch before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, will go for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine