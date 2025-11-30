US wants to create a mechanism that will allow Ukraine to be independent and sovereign - Rubio

The US wants to end the war in a way that creates a mechanism and a path forward that will allow Ukraine to be independent and sovereign. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

This statement was made during a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

The ultimate goal, obviously, is not only to end the war, although this is certainly the main and fundamental task - said Rubio, who was accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to Rubio, this mechanism aims to never have war again and to create "huge prosperity for Ukraine." He added that this will allow not only to rebuild the country, but also to "enter an era of extraordinary economic progress in the country."

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on a revised peace plan.

Also, footage appeared online of the Ukrainian delegation arriving in the US for negotiations.