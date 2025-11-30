US wants to create a mechanism that will allow Ukraine to be independent and sovereign - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US aims to end the war by creating a mechanism for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. He added that this will allow the country to rebuild and achieve significant economic progress.
The US wants to end the war in a way that creates a mechanism and a path forward that will allow Ukraine to be independent and sovereign. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to CNN.
Details
This statement was made during a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.
The ultimate goal, obviously, is not only to end the war, although this is certainly the main and fundamental task
According to Rubio, this mechanism aims to never have war again and to create "huge prosperity for Ukraine." He added that this will allow not only to rebuild the country, but also to "enter an era of extraordinary economic progress in the country."
Recall
American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on a revised peace plan.
Also, footage appeared online of the Ukrainian delegation arriving in the US for negotiations.