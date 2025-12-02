The administration of the Polish president does not trust Witkoff as a negotiator in matters of ending the war in Ukraine

The head of the International Policy Department of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, stated that he does not fully trust the competence of Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, responsible for the eastern direction. Przydacz stated this in an interview with Polish radio ZET, writes UNN.

Details

In his comment, Przydacz emphasized that Witkoff's meeting with Vladimir Putin caused serious doubts in Warsaw. According to him, Witkoff is "a businessman from the real estate sector who has not previously negotiated with the Russians," and therefore may not be aware of the specifics of the Kremlin's harsh methods.

The Russians negotiate very harshly, often based on outright lies. In Central Europe, we know this well. – the minister emphasized.

Przydacz admitted that he trusts other representatives of the American administration more, who have a deeper understanding of Eastern policy. As an example, he named Senator Marco Rubio, who, according to the Polish diplomat, has "much more knowledge and experience."

At the same time, the minister emphasized that he does not expect real peace agreements between Putin and the West.

Putin will never be interested in peace agreements unless they work one hundred and ten percent in his favor. And this cannot be allowed. – the minister concluded.

