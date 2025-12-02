The administration of the Polish president does not trust Witkoff as a negotiator in matters of ending the war in Ukraine

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17835 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 18659 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 14850 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 16845 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 50525 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 48483 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58993 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49594 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45402 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17820 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 18651 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 17437 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 50517 views
The administration of the Polish president does not trust Witkoff as a negotiator in matters of ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

In Poland, politicians express distrust of Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, regarding his competence in negotiations with Russia. Minister Przydacz believes that Witkoff, being a real estate businessman, does not realize the specifics of the Kremlin's harsh methods.

The administration of the Polish president does not trust Witkoff as a negotiator in matters of ending the war in Ukraine

The head of the International Policy Department of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, stated that he does not fully trust the competence of Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, responsible for the eastern direction. Przydacz stated this in an interview with Polish radio ZET, writes UNN.

Details

In his comment, Przydacz emphasized that Witkoff's meeting with Vladimir Putin caused serious doubts in Warsaw. According to him, Witkoff is "a businessman from the real estate sector who has not previously negotiated with the Russians," and therefore may not be aware of the specifics of the Kremlin's harsh methods.

The Russians negotiate very harshly, often based on outright lies. In Central Europe, we know this well.

– the minister emphasized.

Przydacz admitted that he trusts other representatives of the American administration more, who have a deeper understanding of Eastern policy. As an example, he named Senator Marco Rubio, who, according to the Polish diplomat, has "much more knowledge and experience."

A reset is brewing in US-Russian relations, Nawrocki should intervene - Sikorski02.12.25, 12:10 • 2494 views

At the same time, the minister emphasized that he does not expect real peace agreements between Putin and the West.

Putin will never be interested in peace agreements unless they work one hundred and ten percent in his favor. And this cannot be allowed.

– the minister concluded.

Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening02.12.25, 13:00 • 2286 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Poland