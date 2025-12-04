$42.200.13
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

Putin blocks peace talks involving US representatives - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war involving US representatives have hit a snag due to Vladimir Putin's stance. The Russian dictator has effectively rejected the agreement and is also unwilling to see US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow.

Putin blocks peace talks involving US representatives - The Guardian

Negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, involving US representatives, have hit a major roadblock – Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Putin's rejection of any deal this week was widely anticipated. Russian political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya stated that the meeting "was never a negotiation. It was a deliberate, unambiguous presentation of Russia's preconditions for Ukraine's de facto surrender. Putin is now waiting to see if this direct message changes Trump's position on ending the war."

At the same time, Thomas Graham, a former high-ranking US official who maintains contacts with current and former Russian officials, believes that the Kremlin's agreement to discuss the proposal could signify progress.

In addition, Russian dictator Putin does not want US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has no diplomatic experience or education, to come to Moscow for these negotiations, the publication states.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that the decision to end the war on the Russian side is made exclusively by Putin, and not by his entourage and advisors.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged a dinner before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, would go to negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine