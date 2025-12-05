The European Commission fined the social network X 120 million euros for violating the Digital Services Act: the US has already expressed outrage
The European Commission has imposed a fine of 120 million euros on the social network X for violating the Digital Services Act. The reasons were the misleading design of the "blue checkmark", the opacity of the advertising repository, and the refusal to provide researchers with access to public data.
The European Commission has fined the social network X 120 million euros for violating the Digital Services Act. This was reported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to UNN.
Details
The politician called it "not just an attack on X, but an attack on all American tech platforms 'and the American people by foreign governments'."
The days of censoring Americans online are over
Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance expressed his concerns.
"There are rumors that the European Commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not participating in censorship. The EU should support free speech, not attack American companies over garbage," Vance said.
Context
The social network X received a €120 million fine from the European Commission. The platform was accused of three main violations: the misleading design of the "blue checkmark," which allowed any user to buy verification and impersonate a celebrity or official account; the opacity of the advertising repository; and the refusal to provide researchers with access to public data.
The social network X has 60 days to propose a plan to address the "checkmark" issues, and 90 days to comply with other requirements regarding advertising and data access, otherwise it faces additional sanctions – according to the DSA, up to 6% of the platform's global annual revenue.
Recall
The Irish media regulator has launched an investigation into TikTok and LinkedIn. The reason is suspicion of inadequate mechanisms for reporting illegal content, which could lead to a fine of up to 6% of annual revenue.
