The European Commission fined the social network X 120 million euros for violating the Digital Services Act: the US has already expressed outrage

The European Commission has fined the social network X 120 million euros for violating the Digital Services Act. This was reported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to UNN.

Details

The politician called it "not just an attack on X, but an attack on all American tech platforms 'and the American people by foreign governments'."

The days of censoring Americans online are over - Rubio wrote.

Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance expressed his concerns.

"There are rumors that the European Commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not participating in censorship. The EU should support free speech, not attack American companies over garbage," Vance said.

Context

The social network X received a €120 million fine from the European Commission. The platform was accused of three main violations: the misleading design of the "blue checkmark," which allowed any user to buy verification and impersonate a celebrity or official account; the opacity of the advertising repository; and the refusal to provide researchers with access to public data.

The social network X has 60 days to propose a plan to address the "checkmark" issues, and 90 days to comply with other requirements regarding advertising and data access, otherwise it faces additional sanctions – according to the DSA, up to 6% of the platform's global annual revenue.

Recall

