Fake news about mobilization in Ukraine is spreading on social media X - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
CPD has detected a surge in disinformation operations in the English-speaking segment of X regarding "forced mobilization" in Ukraine. False data and videos from other countries are being circulated to undermine Western support.
In the English-speaking segment of the social network X, a surge of disinformation operations aimed at discrediting mobilization in Ukraine has been recorded. In particular, it concerns forced mobilization. This was reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation, writes UNN.
As part of this campaign, numerous manipulative posts regarding mobilization measures are being spread. In particular, the authors of these messages disseminate unverified figures about the alleged number of "forcibly mobilized people," claiming there is a "dictatorship" in Ukraine.
Also, videos shot at different times are being widely circulated online, but many of them have no relation to mobilization. The CCD cites as an example the spread of videos of people being detained who are in the SVC; street fights where there are no representatives of the TCC or police; detentions of suspects in committing offenses, etc.
The Center also notes that some videos claiming to depict "forced mobilization" were filmed not in Ukraine, but in other European countries.
The goal of the information campaign is to undermine support for Ukraine from the Western community and weaken Ukraine's negotiating positions
Recall
Earlier, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavskyi reported that mobilization processes in Ukraine are proceeding in a planned manner, although not always as desired in terms of involving the appropriate number of people in the army.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025.