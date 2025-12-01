Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios

Talks between the US and Ukraine on Sunday "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement," Axios reports, citing two Ukrainian officials, indicating that the head of Ukraine's delegation, Rustem Umerov, is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday for a more detailed report, and Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the issue of territory directly with US President Donald Trump, writes UNN.

As noted, sources called the five-hour meeting "difficult" and "tense," but productive.

The head of the Kremlin, "Vladimir Putin, who is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump's envoy on Tuesday, insists that Russia will not stop until it takes control of the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. The US wants Ukraine to cede territory there to persuade Putin to make peace, but this would be a painful and politically explosive concession," the publication writes.

Reportedly, "the American side arrived at Sunday's meeting at US envoy Steve Witkoff's exclusive Shell Bay golf club near Miami, hoping to make progress on the issue of territory that Witkoff could then present to Putin at their meeting."

After an hour in an expanded format, the meeting narrowed to three officials from each side - the line of territorial control was practically the only issue discussed - according to two Ukrainian officials.

On the US side, Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner were present. The Ukrainian side was represented by National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov, Chief of Military Staff General Andriy Hnatov, and Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky, the publication writes.

"After concluding talks with his teams, Umerov held another one-on-one meeting with Witkoff. Umerov then called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to brief him on the talks," the publication states.

"They were intense but not negative. We really appreciate the serious US engagement. Our position is that we must do everything possible to help the US succeed without losing our country or allowing another aggression," one Ukrainian official wrote to Axios after the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the territory directly with Trump, but Trump said he would only meet with Zelenskyy or Putin after an agreement was reached - the publication states.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, returning from Florida to Washington on Sunday, that he had been briefed on the results of the talks and he believes "there's a good chance we can make a deal."

A senior US official stated that Sunday's talks were "positive."

"We have made significant progress in promoting a dignified peace and bringing our positions closer to the American side. Our key goals – security, sovereignty, and a reliable peace – remain unchanged and are shared by the American side," Umerov wrote on Telegram after the talks.

Umerov is expected to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday and provide him with a more detailed report on the talks - Ukrainian officials said.

"Witkoff plans to travel to Moscow on Monday and meet with Putin on Tuesday," the publication notes.

"The main question is what the Russians' position is and whether their intentions are genuine. We'll see what Witkoff brings from Moscow," the Ukrainian official said.

