Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 600 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 9638 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 29486 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 42839 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
November 30, 11:44 AM • 38581 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 39955 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 37646 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
November 29, 06:27 PM • 36108 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42725 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida
November 30, 09:48 PM • 9484 views
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"
November 30, 10:55 PM • 10337 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted
November 30, 11:58 PM • 14051 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in Vovchansk
02:12 AM • 10318 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ
02:45 AM • 17461 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
06:00 AM • 9654 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM • 58891 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 98641 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM • 80654 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM • 58891 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 49266 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM • 65710 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM • 84730 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM • 115992 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

US-Ukraine talks focused on defining a de facto border with Russia under a peace agreement. The meeting was difficult, but productive, with a discussion of the territorial issue.

Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios

Talks between the US and Ukraine on Sunday "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement," Axios reports, citing two Ukrainian officials, indicating that the head of Ukraine's delegation, Rustem Umerov, is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday for a more detailed report, and Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the issue of territory directly with US President Donald Trump, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, sources called the five-hour meeting "difficult" and "tense," but productive.

The head of the Kremlin, "Vladimir Putin, who is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump's envoy on Tuesday, insists that Russia will not stop until it takes control of the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. The US wants Ukraine to cede territory there to persuade Putin to make peace, but this would be a painful and politically explosive concession," the publication writes.

Reportedly, "the American side arrived at Sunday's meeting at US envoy Steve Witkoff's exclusive Shell Bay golf club near Miami, hoping to make progress on the issue of territory that Witkoff could then present to Putin at their meeting."

After an hour in an expanded format, the meeting narrowed to three officials from each side - the line of territorial control was practically the only issue discussed

- according to two Ukrainian officials.

On the US side, Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner were present. The Ukrainian side was represented by National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov, Chief of Military Staff General Andriy Hnatov, and Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky, the publication writes.

"After concluding talks with his teams, Umerov held another one-on-one meeting with Witkoff. Umerov then called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to brief him on the talks," the publication states.

"They were intense but not negative. We really appreciate the serious US engagement. Our position is that we must do everything possible to help the US succeed without losing our country or allowing another aggression," one Ukrainian official wrote to Axios after the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the territory directly with Trump, but Trump said he would only meet with Zelenskyy or Putin after an agreement was reached

- the publication states.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, returning from Florida to Washington on Sunday, that he had been briefed on the results of the talks and he believes "there's a good chance we can make a deal."

A senior US official stated that Sunday's talks were "positive."

"We have made significant progress in promoting a dignified peace and bringing our positions closer to the American side. Our key goals – security, sovereignty, and a reliable peace – remain unchanged and are shared by the American side," Umerov wrote on Telegram after the talks.

Umerov is expected to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday and provide him with a more detailed report on the talks

- Ukrainian officials said.

"Witkoff plans to travel to Moscow on Monday and meet with Putin on Tuesday," the publication notes.

"The main question is what the Russians' position is and whether their intentions are genuine. We'll see what Witkoff brings from Moscow," the Ukrainian official said.

Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ
01.12.25, 04:45 • 17510 views

Julia Shramko

