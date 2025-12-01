Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ

The issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remained unresolved after negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida (USA). This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that one of the main issues that remained on the agenda is Russia's territorial claims. In particular, the Kremlin continues to insist on international recognition of the territories it currently controls, as well as on resolving the issue of the future status of these regions.

Other important issues remain unresolved, including the nature of Ukraine's security guarantees from the US and the West, and whether the Kremlin will continue to demand international recognition of the territories - the publication writes.

The authors indicate that the meeting in Florida aimed to reach a compromise that would allow the peace process to continue, but security guarantees and territorial issues remained unanswered.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of the negotiations in the US. According to him, Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer to the American side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida