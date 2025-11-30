"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida

During the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida (USA), the parties focused on ensuring the sovereignty and national interests of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "after the teams finished their work in America, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, reported on the main parameters of the dialogue, accents, and some results."

It is important that there is constructiveness in the conversation, and all issues at the meetings were discussed frankly and aimed at ensuring the sovereignty and national interests of Ukraine. I am grateful to America, President Trump's team, and the President personally for the time that is so intensively invested in defining steps to end the war. - said the head of state.

He added that the parties will "continue to work."

I look forward to a full report from our team at a personal meeting. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the United States. According to him, Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer with the American side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA