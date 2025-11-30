"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:02 PM • 19122 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 22936 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 25622 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 28056 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 28935 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 32397 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 40134 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 32062 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27566 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24102 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
95%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricityNovember 30, 01:19 PM • 8922 views
Organized a draft evasion scheme for $10,000: a doctor and her son detained in DniproPhotoNovember 30, 01:38 PM • 5066 views
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhoto04:04 PM • 8678 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"05:21 PM • 5816 views
In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules published05:47 PM • 4608 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 46275 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 89230 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 72063 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 80141 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 78415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Hong Kong
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 46275 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 45313 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 61923 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 81117 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 112519 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Facebook
Shahed-136

"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida discussed ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty and national interests. According to him, the conversation was constructive, and the parties spoke frankly about all issues.

"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in Florida

During the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida (USA), the parties focused on ensuring the sovereignty and national interests of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "after the teams finished their work in America, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, reported on the main parameters of the dialogue, accents, and some results."

It is important that there is constructiveness in the conversation, and all issues at the meetings were discussed frankly and aimed at ensuring the sovereignty and national interests of Ukraine. I am grateful to America, President Trump's team, and the President personally for the time that is so intensively invested in defining steps to end the war.

- said the head of state.

He added that the parties will "continue to work."

I look forward to a full report from our team at a personal meeting.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of negotiations in the United States. According to him, Kyiv has made significant progress in promoting peace and bringing positions closer with the American side.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the meeting was quite productive, but "we still have work to do."

"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA29.11.25, 13:00 • 15233 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Florida