Japan is preparing to evacuate 90 of its citizens and their family members from Iran

Japan plans to evacuate around 90 citizens and their family members from Iran by land on Thursday. This comes amid growing concern over further escalation of the conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, reports UNN citing Kyodo News.

Details

Japanese nationals are expected to leave the Iranian capital by bus and travel to neighboring Azerbaijan, as airports are closed. The government is also considering sending a Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft to its base in Djibouti, East Africa, to put it on standby.

Land evacuation of Japanese citizens from Israel to Jordan is also being organized, a source said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Japan raised its travel alert for all of Iran to the highest Level 4, advising citizens to evacuate and avoid any travel.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are about 280 Japanese nationals in Iran. Evacuation will be carried out for those who wish to leave the country.

Supplement

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz announced the destruction of the internal security headquarters of the Iranian regime.

United States President Donald Trump did not give a clear answer to journalists' questions regarding the potential participation of the US in Israeli strikes on targets in Iran. He said he "may or may not do it." And hinted at the possibility of negotiations with Tehran.