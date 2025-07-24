Forest fire in Cyprus claims two lives, evacuation announced

A forest fire in Cyprus has killed two people and burned down dozens of homes, forcing authorities to order evacuations on the Mediterranean island, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

The fire broke out in the Limassol district in the south of the island on Wednesday. Spain sent two firefighting planes to help Cyprus, and Jordan is also providing assistance.

About 100 square kilometers have burned so far, and more than a dozen planes will soon help firefighters control outbreaks in forested areas, fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus state news agency.

According to the local meteorological service, temperatures in inland Cyprus will rise to 44°C on Thursday.

Forest fires have always affected Cyprus, Greece, and the eastern Mediterranean, but they have now become an almost constant summer threat, as climate change creates more extreme weather conditions.