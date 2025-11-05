Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert

ukenru
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 5044 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 9398 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 10416 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 27596 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 29119 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 52993 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 40682 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38660 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35730 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54395 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 18419 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 24105 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 18908 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 10549 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 10275 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54399 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 50273 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 49003 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 67780 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 66220 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Robert Pattinson
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 2666 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 27812 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 41700 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 44536 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 39707 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2668 views

Robert Pattinson spoke about the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert, where the heat was so intense that his brain barely functioned. Actors from previous parts also suffered from heatstroke and dehydration due to the harsh conditions on set.

Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert

Actor Robert Pattinson recently revealed that filming Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three" turned out to be hotter than expected, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

As with the first two films in the franchise, much of the final "Dune" film's scenes were shot in the Arabian Desert.

"When I was filming 'Dune,' it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn't question anything," Pattinson told IndieWire. "And it was so relaxing, like my brain really wasn't working. Not a single brain cell of mine was functioning. I just listened to Denis [Villeneuve]: 'Whatever!'"

Pattinson's role in Villeneuve's third and final "Dune" film remains a secret. He is one of the most prominent new cast members of the threequel, alongside relatively new actors Nakoa-Wolf Manoa and Ida Brook, who play Paul and Chani's twin children. Returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film is based on Frank Herbert's second novel in the "Dune" series, "Dune Messiah."

It seems that with each "Dune" film, there are countless stories about how the actors endure the scorching desert heat where filming took place. Austin Butler, who played the villain Feyd-Rautha in "Dune: Part Two," once told Entertainment Weekly that several people on set suffered heatstroke during the first week of filming the sequel. "It was 48 degrees Celsius and very hot," Butler said.

"It really brings the whole crew together," Butler added. "There's something incredibly comforting about such an uncomfortable environment."

Zendaya told W Magazine that she suffered heatstroke while filming "Dune: Part Two" because her costume was very heavy and she stopped drinking water on the very hot set in the Jordanian desert.

Almost all of the "Dune" cast had to endure the heat during the filming of the space epic, and that's one reason why Villeneuve was grateful he didn't go the usual Hollywood route and shoot both "Dune" films back-to-back without a break.

"Both films were shot in very harsh conditions, and it's very physically demanding, so the break between them was a real blessing," Villeneuve told EW. "Initially, I wanted to shoot both films back-to-back, but now I think I would have died. It was very intense, and seeing how the world reacted to 'Part One' gave me a boost of positive energy to return to the desert."

"Dune: Part Three" will be released on December 18, 2026.

Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film26.06.25, 10:00 • 126868 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Director
Film
Robert Pattinson
Jordan