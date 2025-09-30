Ukraine evacuated 48 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza - Sybiha

Ukraine has evacuated 48 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, including 14 women and 16 children, as well as 9 Palestinians. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

By order of President Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the HUR successfully evacuated 48 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, including 14 women and 16 children, as well as 9 Palestinians (members of Ukrainian families) - wrote Sybiha.

He reported that the evacuation was carried out in an active combat zone, and two evacuees, a 26-year-old Ukrainian and a 58-year-old Palestinian, were injured. The evacuees received necessary medical assistance from HUR medical specialists.

"The evacuation flight has already arrived in Chisinau, from where the group will continue their journey home. We welcome their safe return. We thank everyone who helped in this operation. We are especially grateful to Israel, Jordan, and Moldova for their assistance with logistics, transit, and financial support," Sybiha noted.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published photos of the evacuated people.

"For a month and a half, my five children and I lived in tents. Our house was destroyed by an explosion, thank God everyone survived. When we learned about the evacuation, we immediately decided to go home. I am from Poltava region - my mother lives there. We will finally see each other. I thank Ukraine, our President, the HUR, and everyone who contributed to our rescue. They saved our lives," says Mrs. Lyudmyla.

