Ukraine evacuated 48 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Ukraine evacuated 48 citizens, including women and children, as well as 9 Palestinians from Gaza. Two evacuees were injured and received medical assistance.

Ukraine evacuated 48 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza - Sybiha

Ukraine has evacuated 48 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, including 14 women and 16 children, as well as 9 Palestinians. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

By order of President Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the HUR successfully evacuated 48 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, including 14 women and 16 children, as well as 9 Palestinians (members of Ukrainian families)

- wrote Sybiha.

He reported that the evacuation was carried out in an active combat zone, and two evacuees, a 26-year-old Ukrainian and a 58-year-old Palestinian, were injured. The evacuees received necessary medical assistance from HUR medical specialists.

"The evacuation flight has already arrived in Chisinau, from where the group will continue their journey home. We welcome their safe return. We thank everyone who helped in this operation. We are especially grateful to Israel, Jordan, and Moldova for their assistance with logistics, transit, and financial support," Sybiha noted.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published photos of the evacuated people.

"For a month and a half, my five children and I lived in tents. Our house was destroyed by an explosion, thank God everyone survived. When we learned about the evacuation, we immediately decided to go home. I am from Poltava region - my mother lives there. We will finally see each other. I thank Ukraine, our President, the HUR, and everyone who contributed to our rescue. They saved our lives," says Mrs. Lyudmyla.

Addition

US President Donald Trump prepared a peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants, consisting of 20 points.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza. He noted that the plan guarantees the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza.

The new plan, which provides for the disarmament of Hamas, has received support from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and a number of Arab states in the region. Hamas is currently studying the proposal.

Senior European Union officials supported the 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. Brussels emphasizes that the document opens a chance for an end to the war and lays the foundation for lasting peace.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Chisinau
Israel
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Jordan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
Moldova