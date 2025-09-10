Prince Harry donated $500,000 to help children in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip

British Prince Harry announced a donation of $500,000 to support children affected by military actions in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the funds will be directed to projects of the World Health Organization, the charity Save the Children, and the Centre for Blast Injury Studies (CIS) at Imperial College London.

The Archewell Foundation, which the prince founded with his wife Meghan Markle, will allocate three grants: $200,000 for WHO for medical evacuation of children from Gaza to Jordan, $150,000 for Save the Children for ongoing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and another $150,000 for CIS for the development of prosthetics for children, including those from Ukraine and Gaza.

No single organization can solve this problem alone. For children to survive and recover from blast injuries, cooperation between governments, science, medicine, humanitarian and human rights organizations is necessary. - Harry stated during a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in London.

CIS emphasizes that children have a seven times higher risk of death from blast injuries than adults.

Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA