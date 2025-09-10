Prince Harry donated $500,000 to help children in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 7870 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 19268 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 17472 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 21022 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 23231 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 52397 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 73932 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 59061 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34023 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38183 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
54%
755mm
Popular news
Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detainedSeptember 10, 07:52 AM • 12847 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 37209 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM • 37353 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 19313 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland01:20 PM • 7354 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 19279 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 52404 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 37390 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 73934 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 59063 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 5518 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 75451 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 69070 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 65305 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 133778 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Prince Harry donated $500,000 to help children in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Prince Harry donated $500,000 to help children affected by military actions in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. The funds will be directed to projects of WHO, Save the Children, and the Center for Blast Injury Research.

Prince Harry donated $500,000 to help children in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip

British Prince Harry announced a donation of $500,000 to support children affected by military actions in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the funds will be directed to projects of the World Health Organization, the charity Save the Children, and the Centre for Blast Injury Studies (CIS) at Imperial College London.

The Archewell Foundation, which the prince founded with his wife Meghan Markle, will allocate three grants: $200,000 for WHO for medical evacuation of children from Gaza to Jordan, $150,000 for Save the Children for ongoing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and another $150,000 for CIS for the development of prosthetics for children, including those from Ukraine and Gaza.

No single organization can solve this problem alone. For children to survive and recover from blast injuries, cooperation between governments, science, medicine, humanitarian and human rights organizations is necessary.

- Harry stated during a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in London.

CIS emphasizes that children have a seven times higher risk of death from blast injuries than adults.

Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA10.09.25, 19:16 • 2474 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
charity
World Health Organization
Reuters
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Jordan
Gaza Strip
Ukraine