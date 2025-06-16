The IDF announced the withdrawal of some troops from Gaza and their redeployment along the borders with Egypt and Jordan.

The Israel Defense Forces have withdrawn their main forces from Gaza amid the conflict with Iran and have instead strengthened the borders with Egypt and Jordan. However, some IDF forces remain in the region. This is reported by The Times Of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the military, four divisions of the Israel Defense Forces remained in Gaza after the 98th Division, an elite paratrooper and commando formation, was withdrawn from Khan Yunis and sent elsewhere with the start of the conflict in Iran. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of soldiers are operating in the sector.

The Israel Defense Forces claims that during the conflict in Iran, it continued to eliminate Hamas operatives in Gaza, destroy terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels, and strengthen its defenses along the border with Gaza.

Meanwhile, the number of troops on the border with Jordan has tripled the usual amount. In recent days, Israel has deployed the newly formed 96th "Gilad" Division to the northern section of the border with Jordan, while the 80th "Edom" Division has reinforced the southern section and the border with Egypt.

In northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces continues to defend against potential threats from Lebanon and Syria.

Recall

Earlier, the IDF reported on the completion of the operation to destroy Iran's nuclear infrastructure in Tehran. The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on facilities in Tehran related to Iran's nuclear program. The targets included the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the SPND nuclear project.