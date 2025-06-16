$41.450.04
uken
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 3100 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 14617 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 29366 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 68631 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 54931 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 61470 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 55927 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54392 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76002 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 130349 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
Publications
Exclusives
The IDF announced the withdrawal of some troops from Gaza and their redeployment along the borders with Egypt and Jordan.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

The Israel Defense Forces withdrew the main forces from Gaza, leaving four divisions. The borders with Jordan and Egypt have been reinforced due to threats.

The IDF announced the withdrawal of some troops from Gaza and their redeployment along the borders with Egypt and Jordan.

The Israel Defense Forces have withdrawn their main forces from Gaza amid the conflict with Iran and have instead strengthened the borders with Egypt and Jordan. However, some IDF forces remain in the region. This is reported by The Times Of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the military, four divisions of the Israel Defense Forces remained in Gaza after the 98th Division, an elite paratrooper and commando formation, was withdrawn from Khan Yunis and sent elsewhere with the start of the conflict in Iran. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of soldiers are operating in the sector.

The Israel Defense Forces claims that during the conflict in Iran, it continued to eliminate Hamas operatives in Gaza, destroy terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels, and strengthen its defenses along the border with Gaza.

Meanwhile, the number of troops on the border with Jordan has tripled the usual amount. In recent days, Israel has deployed the newly formed 96th "Gilad" Division to the northern section of the border with Jordan, while the 80th "Edom" Division has reinforced the southern section and the border with Egypt.

In northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces continues to defend against potential threats from Lebanon and Syria.

Iran attacked Israel with the latest ballistic missiles: in response, the IDF struck an oil depot near Tehran15.06.25, 09:49 • 7824 views

Recall

Earlier, the IDF reported on the completion of the operation to destroy Iran's nuclear infrastructure in Tehran. The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on facilities in Tehran related to Iran's nuclear program. The targets included the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the SPND nuclear project.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Jordan
Tehran
Syria
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Iran
