Hamas handed over the body of another hostage to Israel

The Hamas group handed over to Israel the coffin with the body of another hostage. The identification procedure will take place at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces, according to UNN.

Details

"The coffin of the deceased hostage, accompanied by IDF troops, recently crossed the Israeli border and is now en route to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, where an identification procedure will be conducted. IDF representatives are accompanying the families. The IDF calls on the public to show sensitivity and await official identification, which will first be communicated to the families of the deceased hostages," the statement said.

Recall

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to property and clashing with soldiers sent to quell the unrest.