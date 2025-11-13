$42.040.02
06:55 PM • 6868 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 19276 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 50323 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 32713 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 32579 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 69252 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 41968 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39364 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37416 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33305 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Electricity outage schedules
Hamas handed over the body of another hostage to Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Hamas group handed over the body of another hostage to Israel. The identification procedure will take place at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

Hamas handed over the body of another hostage to Israel

The Hamas group handed over to Israel the coffin with the body of another hostage. The identification procedure will take place at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces, according to UNN.

Details

"The coffin of the deceased hostage, accompanied by IDF troops, recently crossed the Israeli border and is now en route to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, where an identification procedure will be conducted. IDF representatives are accompanying the families. The IDF calls on the public to show sensitivity and await official identification, which will first be communicated to the families of the deceased hostages," the statement said.

Recall

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to property and clashing with soldiers sent to quell the unrest.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

