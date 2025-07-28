$41.770.00
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
World Hepatitis Day and World Nature Conservation Day: what else is celebrated on July 28 28 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

July 28 marks World Hepatitis Day, which focuses on prevention and treatment, and World Nature Conservation Day, which calls for a careful attitude towards the environment. Orthodox believers also honor the memory of the holy apostles Prochorus, Nicanor, Timon, and Parmenas.

World Hepatitis Day and World Nature Conservation Day: what else is celebrated on July 28

Today, July 28, marks World Hepatitis Day and World Nature Conservation Day, which aims to draw public attention to the need for a careful attitude towards the environment, writes UNN.

World Hepatitis Day

Every year on July 28, World Hepatitis Day is celebrated, which helps raise awareness of the disease, its prevention and treatment. The main focus is on hepatitis B and C, as they cause more than 90% of deaths.

In 2022, according to WHO, 254 million people suffered from chronic hepatitis B, and 50 million from hepatitis C. More than 2 million new cases are detected annually. About 1.3 million people die from complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer - this is more than from HIV and on par with tuberculosis.

Before the full-scale war in Ukraine, about 5% of the population was infected with hepatitis C (3.6% - in chronic form), and another 1.5% - suffered from chronic hepatitis B. Most do not know about the disease, so they do not undergo timely diagnosis and do not receive treatment.

Is the outbreak of hepatitis A in Kyiv related to water pollution: clarification from the water utility21.05.25, 18:18 • 3785 views

World Nature Conservation Day

This annual environmental holiday aims to emphasize the importance of preserving the natural environment, rational use of resources and protection of biodiversity. The initiative was launched after the UN Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment in 1972. It was then that a number of key international agreements were signed, including the World Heritage Convention, which laid the foundations of modern nature conservation policy.

The main goal of World Nature Conservation Day is to draw public attention to the need for a careful attitude towards the environment. This is not only about preserving forests, reservoirs or wildlife, but also about a conscious attitude towards consumption, minimizing the harm that humanity causes to ecosystems.

Today, World Nature Conservation Day unites the efforts of governments, public organizations and ordinary citizens. This is an opportunity to draw attention to environmental problems, conduct eco-actions, plant trees, clean up garbage in parks or near reservoirs.

War damage to nature is even greater than to infrastructure - Sagittarius01.05.24, 18:55 • 19412 views

Day of the Holy Apostles Prochorus, Nicanor, Timon and Parmenas

On July 28, Orthodox believers in Ukraine, according to the New Julian calendar, honor the memory of the holy apostles from among the seventy - Prochorus, Nicanor, Timon and Parmenas.

These disciples of Christ were among the first ministers of the Church - deacons, whom the apostles chose to serve in the community of Jerusalem. They cared for the needy, distributed food, and also helped organize the life of the Christian community. 

Prochorus was one of the closest disciples of the Apostle John the Theologian. He helped with the organizational affairs of the community and was appointed bishop in Nicomedia. After John's exile to the island of Patmos, Prochorus returned to Nicomedia and actively preached until he died a martyr's death. Nicanor was also an active figure in the early Church. His death was also associated with the persecution of Christians, although the exact circumstances are unknown. Timon received episcopal ministry in the city of Bostra (modern-day Jordan). There he preached the Gospel, but his path ended through cruel torture - he was killed for his faith.

Parmenas is the least known of these four saints. Historians suggest that he died a martyr, but almost no reliable information has been preserved.

Pope Leo XIV for the first time received a representative of the Moscow Patriarchate26.07.25, 21:21 • 13795 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
World Health Organization
United Nations
Jordan
Ukraine
