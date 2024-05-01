War damage to nature is even greater than to infrastructure - Sagittarius

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104007 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113288 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155893 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256442 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175271 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166239 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229400 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37203 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43182 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49963 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47682 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36244 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256442 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229400 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227312 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104007 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76397 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82394 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114184 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115019 views
War damage to nature is even greater than to infrastructure - Sagittarius

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19389 views

Russia's war against Ukraine has caused more damage to nature than to infrastructure, and environmental crimes currently total more than $60 billion.

The damage caused to nature during the war waged by Russia against Ukraine is greater than to infrastructure. This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelets in an interview with the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, UNN reports.

"In some cases, the damage to our nature is many times greater than the damage to our infrastructure," Strelets said.

According to him, the problem is that Ukraine is still unable to assess the total damage caused to nature.

Russian Federation has committed environmental crimes in Ukraine worth more than $60 billion - Strelkov01.05.24, 18:06 • 18051 view

"Every day we get new information, every new missile means new damage to nature. According to our methodology, if we were to include ecosystem services (direct and indirect benefits that people receive from nature and which ensure their well-being and quality of life - LRT.lt), the cost of damage would increase tenfold. So, I think that then the damage to nature would be much greater than to infrastructure," said Strelets.

He noted that, of course, we are talking about numbers here.

"However, there are things that cannot be measured. For example, how much does a destroyed forest cost? It's not just the price of wood per cubic meter on the market, it's nature, and it's impossible to name its price in dollars or euros," Strelets said.

Addendum

To date, the Russian Federation has committed more than 4,700 environmental crimes on the territory of Ukraine worth more than $60 billion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising