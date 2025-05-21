Is the outbreak of hepatitis A in Kyiv related to water pollution: clarification from the water utility
Information about the outbreak of hepatitis A in the Solomyanskyi district due to contaminated water is not true. The water quality meets the standards, no deviations were recorded.
The information spread in the media about the outbreak of hepatitis A in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv due to allegedly contaminated water is not true.
Kyivvodokanal.
Is tap water safe?
The quality of drinking water supplied through the centralized water supply system of Kyiv meets the current sanitary standards. According to the results of laboratory tests, no deviations from the normative indicators were recorded. This is confirmed not only by the laboratories of Kyivvodokanal, but also by the results of studies of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Control and Prevention of Diseases of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" The results of laboratory studies of drinking water quality in Kyiv are published on the website of Kyivvodokanal in the section "For Home" / "Regarding the quality of drinking water".
How is water quality controlled in Kyiv?
In the centralized water supply system of the capital, drinking water is under constant round-the-clock control. Every day, the quality of drinking water is controlled at all stages of its preparation, throughout the entire technological chain:
- at treatment facilities, before being supplied to the distribution network of the Dnipro and Desnyanskyi water stations of Kyivvodokanal;
- at pumping stations and directly in the distribution water supply network.
Kyivvodokanal constantly carries out laboratory control over the quality of drinking water at control points of the city's water supply networks.
What is the situation in the Solomyanskyi district? What did the test results show?
Directly in the Solomyanskyi district, water samples are taken at control points at the addresses: 44/10 Academician Shalimov St. and 97 Montazhnykiv St. Immediately after the report of the outbreak of the disease on May 8, specialists of Kyivvodokanal took samples of drinking water at the addresses:
- 44/10 Academician Shalimov St.;
- 97 Montazhnykiv St.;
- 8 Mykola Vasylenko St.;
- 2 Mykola Shepeleva St.;
- 18 Vidradny Ave.
According to the results of laboratory tests, the quality of drinking water for all indicators met the current regulatory requirements. However, for prophylactic purposes, on May 19, specialists conducted an additional promotion of water supply networks at the addresses:
- 20 Vidradny Ave.;
- 10 Mykola Vasylenko St.;
- 36-V Vidradny Ave.;
- 2-A Academician Biletskyi St.
On May 20, specialists took water samples again at the indicated addresses, and again found no deviations.
In general, the quality of drinking water at control points of Kyiv's water supply networks, including the Solomyanskyi district, during 2025 for microbiological, sanitary-toxicological, organoleptic and physical-chemical indicators meets the current regulatory requirements.
But it is worth remembering that the quality of water may deteriorate due to secondary pollution in the networks inside the building, which are not on the balance sheet of Kyivvodokanal and are not served by the enterprise accordingly. Legal entities and individuals who own or use the water supply networks that pass through technical basements and to which intra-building networks are connected are responsible for the condition of these networks
Owners of residential buildings are recommended to regularly flush intra-building networks to avoid such secondary pollution.

On May 22, teams will work in the "Vidradny" park in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv tomorrow with hepatitis A testing. Depending on the epidemic situation, the issue of additional examination points will be decided.
Earlier, UNN wrote that an outbreak of hepatitis A was recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" have begun an epidemiological investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the outbreak, and are taking all necessary anti-epidemic measures to prevent further spread of the disease among the population of the city.